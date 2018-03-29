Aspo Oyj: Ralf Holmlund appointed as a member of the Telko Board of Directors

ASPO PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE March 29, 2018 at 15:00





RALF HOLMLUND APPOINTED AS A MEMBER OF THE TELKO BOARD OF DIRECTORS



Starting from April 1, 2018, Ralf Holmlund, 63, M. Sc. (Econ.), has been appointed to the Board of Directors of Telko Ltd, part of Aspo Group. Ralf Holmlund's previous experience includes international management positions at ExxonMobile and the position of Managing Director at Suomen Lähikauppa Oy.



"I am delighted that Ralf Holmlund will start as a member of the Telko Ltd Board of Directors. His experience in demanding management positions in the distribution business and in retail is an excellent addition to the Telko Board of Directors. The development of businesses belonging to the conglomerate, Aspo, is performed by the Boards of Directors of the business operations. Aspo's aim is to manage and develop these operations so that, if necessary, they will have the capability to operate as entities separate from Aspo," says Aki Ojanen, CEO at Aspo Group.



Telko has been growing at a fast pace, and it set a new record net sales in 2017, EUR 262 million. In addition, Telko achieved a new level of profitability with an operating profit of EUR 10.8 million. The growth of the net sales and profitability has been facilitated by multiannual expansion in Russia, Ukraine and other CIS countries. This market area is Telko's largest market area. In addition, the successful development of profitability has been stimulated by improved profitability in the Western market and a significantly expanded portfolio of clients in Finland, Scandinavia and Poland, among others.



Anders Dahlblom, Vice President and Managing Director at Paroc Group Oy and Elina Piispanen, Chief Transformation Officer, Sanoma Media Finland will continue as members of the Telko Ltd Board of Directors, and Aki Ojanen, CEO, Aspo Plc, will continue as the Chairman of the Board.



Irmeli Rytkönen has announced that she will resign from the Telko Board of Directors.



