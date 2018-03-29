Infiniti Research, a global competitive intelligence solutions provider, has announced the completion of their new customer segmentation study on the private banking industry. A renowned private banking firm wanted to provide an omnichannel marketing solution to advance customer interaction and engagement.

According to the customer segmentation experts at Infiniti, "Customer segmentation allows organizations to validate customers' expectations for the service that is being offered."

Over the years, the banking industry has started facing extraordinary challenges regarding strict government regulations and the arrival of disruptive models and technologies. Major companies in the private banking industry have started concentrating on evolving new strategies for sustainable growth due to the presence of numerous private banking firms. Also, in spite of the weak economy, significant companies in the private banking sector are also planning to reform their organizational structure to advance their financial performance and guarantee continuity in their service offerings.

The solution offered by Infiniti helped the client to segregate potential customers into distinct groups based on their needs and the buying behavior. The client was able to measure the performance of each segment and adjust the segmentation strategy over time.

This customer segmentation solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

Meet the relentless demands of the customers

Understand the preferences of the customers better

This customer segmentation solution provided predictive insights on:

Tailoring offerings for the segments that are profitable

Developing marketing strategies and pricing strategies to generate maximum value

