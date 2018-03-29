Active-Investors: EX-Dividend Schedule: Mack-Cali Realty Has a Dividend Yield of 4.92%; Will Trade Ex-Dividend on April 02, 2018

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 29, 2018 / Active-Investors has a free review on Mack-Cali Realty Corp. (NYSE: CLI) ("Mack-Cali") following the Company's announcement that it will begin trading ex-dividend on April 02, 2018. In order to capture the dividend payout, interested investors must purchase the stock a day prior (excluding weekend and holiday) to the ex-dividend date, that is by latest at the end of the trading session on March 29, 2018. Active-Investors has initiated due-diligence on this dividend stock. Register with us for more free research including the one on CLI:

Dividend Declared

On March 14, 2018, Mack-Cali announced that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.20 per common share for the period January 01, 2018, through March 31, 2018. The dividend will be paid on April 13, 2018 to shareholders of record as of April 03, 2018.

Mack-Cali's indicated dividend represents a yield of 4.92%, which is substantially higher than the average dividend yield of 3.74% for the financial sector. The Company has raised dividend for two years in a row.

Dividend Insights

Mack-Cali has a dividend payout ratio of 43.7%, which means that the Company distributes approximately $0.44 for every $1.00 earned. The dividend payout ratio reflects how much amount a Company is returning to shareholders versus how much money it is keeping on hand to reinvest in growth, to pay off debt, and/or to add to its cash reserves.

As per analysts' estimates, Mack-Cali is forecasted to report earnings of $0.06 per share for the next years compared to the Company's annualized dividend of $0.80 per share. One of the primary reasons for the difference between earnings and annualized dividend is that Mack-Cali is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) which is structured by law to distribute at least 90% of earnings. Moreover, since REITs generate income from owning portfolios of investment real estate, they are likely to have higher depreciation charges.

Since depreciation is a non-cash charge, it does not directly impact the ability of dividend the companies can distribute. For this reason, Fund from Operations (FFO) is calculated by adding depreciation and amortization (D&A) to earnings and subtracting any gains on sales which provides a better picture of the Company's profitability and capacity to pay and to sustain dividends. For instance, Mack-Cali's net loss available to common shareholders for the quarter ended December 31, 2017, amounted to $2.6 million, or $0.01 per share, compared to net income of $15.2 million, or $0.17 per share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2016.

On the other hand, Mack-Cali's FFO amounted to $50.0 million, or $0.50 per share, for Q4 2017 compared to $32.8 million, or $0.33 per share, for Q4 2016. Mack-Cali's FFO number indicates that the Company should be able to comfortably cover its dividend payout.

Recent Development for Mack-Cali

On March 15, 2018, Mack-Cali announced the appointment of Michael J. DeMarco, Chief Executive Officer of Mack-Cali Realty Corporation, to the Board of Directors effective immediately. Mr. DeMarco's addition to the Board expanded the total number of members from nine to ten.

In addition to adding Mr. DeMarco to the Board, Mack-Cali also adopted second amended and restated bylaws to implement certain amendments to further empower the Company's stockholders. Pursuant to the bylaw amendments adopted by Mack-Cali, a stockholder, or a group of up to twenty stockholders, who has owned at least 3% of the Company for at least one year will generally have the right to propose amendments to the bylaws to be voted on by all stockholders. In addition, the new bylaws provide for a true majority vote standard for the election of directors, which will require each director who does not receive a majority of votes cast in an uncontested election to tender his or her resignation to the Board.

Stock Performance Snapshot

March 28, 2018 - At Wednesday's closing bell, Mack-Cali's stock rose 2.51%, ending the trading session at $16.72.

Volume traded for the day: 839.43 thousand shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 703.90 thousand shares.

After yesterday's close, Mack-Cali's market cap was at $1.56 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 293.33.

The stock has a dividend yield of 4.78%.

The stock is part of the Financial sector, categorized under the REIT - Office industry. This sector was up 0.4% at the end of the session.

