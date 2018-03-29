Active-Investors: Free Post Earnings Research Report: IPG Photonics Achieved Record Quarterly Revenue; Up 29%

Stock Monitor: Ambarella Post Earnings Reporting

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 29, 2018 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free earnings report on IPG Photonics Corp. (NASDAQ: IPGP). If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=IPGP. IPG Photonics reported its fourth quarter fiscal 2017 operating and financial results on February 15, 2018. The high-powered laser maker beat revenue estimates and provided guidance for the upcoming quarter and fiscal year. Register today and get access to over 1,000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg

Active-Investors.com is currently working on the research report for Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMBA), which also belongs to the Technology sector as the Company IPG Photonics. Do not miss out and become a member today for free to access this upcoming report at:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=AMBA

Active-Investors.com is focused on giving you timely information and the inside line on companies that matter to you. This morning, IPG Photonics most recent news is on our radar and our team decided to put out a fantastic report on the company that is now available for free below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=IPGP

Earnings Highlights and Summary

IPG Photonics' revenue surged 29% to $361.1 million in Q4 2017 compared to revenue of $280.1 million in Q4 2016. The Company's reported numbers beat analysts' estimates of $347.2 million.

For full year 2017, IPG Photonics' revenue equaled $1.41 billion, up 40% compared to revenue of $1.01 billion in FY16.

During Q4 2017, IPG Photonics' operating income was $148 million, or 41.1% of sales, compared to $105.2 million, or 37.6% of sales, in Q4 2016.

For Q4 2017, IPG Photonics reported net income of $53.0 million, or $0.96 per diluted share, compared to $75.1 million, or $1.39 per diluted share, in Q4 2016. Charges related to the 2017 US Tax Cuts and Jobs Act reduced the Company's reported quarter net income by $49 million and EPS by $0.90.

For FY17, IPG Photonics posted net income of $347.6 million, or $6.36 per diluted share, compared to $260.8 million, or $4.85 per diluted share, for FY16.

Revenue Details

During Q4 2017, IPG Photonics' Materials processing sales surged 32% on a y-o-y basis and accounted for approximately 94% of total revenue in Q4 2017, driven by strength in cutting, welding, and 3D printing applications. The Company's sales to other markets decreased 6% on a y-o-y basis.

In Q4 2017, IPG Photonics' High-power laser sales increased 40% on a y-o-y basis and pulsed laser sales increased 20% compared to the year ago same period. Sales of other laser products increased 24% on a y-o-y basis, driven by growth in systems and beam delivery accessories. On a geographic basis, IPG Photonics achieved double-digit y-o-y sales growth in China, Europe, North America, and Turkey and grew modestly in Japan.

Cash Matters

During Q4 2017, IPG Photonics generated $108 million in cash from operations and used $27 million to finance capital expenditures. The Company ended the quarter with $1.12 billion in cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments, representing an increase of $286 million from December 31, 2016.

During Q4 2017, IPG Photonics repurchased 60,000 shares for $13 million as part of the Company's anti-dilutive repurchase program. IPG Photonics has repurchased 378,000 shares, or $49 million, since the program began in July 2016.

Order Update

During Q4 2017, IPG Photonics' order flow was strong with book-to-bill ratio at 1.0. Backlog of orders with firm shipment dates increased by 44% to $326 million. Backlog of Frame agreements, which are non-binding indications of customer pricing and volume levels, increased 123% to $417 million. The growth in frame agreements reflected underlying demand as well as timing issues at year-end 2016 when approximately $100 million of frame agreements was received in early 2017.

IPG Photonics' year-end backlog increased 80% to $744 million. Orders with firm shipment date increased 44% to $326 million.

Outlook

For the full year 2018 IPG Photonics is targeting 10% to 15% revenue growth. The Company's annual guidance reflected current backlog and annual order indications from its largest OEM customers. For FY18, IPG Photonics expects capital expenditures to be in the band of $170 million to $190 million.

For the first quarter 2018, IPG Photonics expects revenue growth in the range of 15% to 24% year-over-year, or $330 million to $355 million, and anticipate earnings per diluted share in the range of $1.62 to $1.87, which reflects earnings growth in the range of 17% to 36% on a y-o-y basis.

Stock Performance Snapshot

March 28, 2018 - At Wednesday's closing bell, IPG Photonics' stock declined 1.73%, ending the trading session at $225.78.

Volume traded for the day: 389.32 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last three-month - up 5.91%; previous six-month period - up 24.00%; past twelve-month period - up 88.13%; and year-to-date - up 5.44%

After yesterday's close, IPG Photonics' market cap was at $12.64 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 31.09.

The stock is part of the Technology sector, categorized under the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials industry.

Active-Investors :

Active-Investors (A-I) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. A-I has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

A-I has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@active-investors.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by A-I. A-I is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither A-I nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://active-investors.com/legal-disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@active-investors.com

Phone number: 73 29 92 6381

Office Address: 6, Jalan Kia Peng, Kuala Lumpur, 50450 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Active-Investors