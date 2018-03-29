Active-Investors: Free Post Earnings Research Report: Granite's Revenues Climbed 20.2%; EPS Soared 102.5%

Stock Monitor: Orion Group Holdings Post Earnings Reporting

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 29, 2018 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free earnings report on Granite Construction Inc. (NYSE: GVA) ("Granite"). If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=GVA. The Company reported its fourth quarter fiscal 2017 and full fiscal year 2017 operating and financial results on February 16, 2018. The contractor and construction materials producer exceeded top- and bottom-line expectations, and ended the year with a record backlog. Register today and get access to over 1000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg

Active-Investors.com is currently working on the research report for Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ORN), which also belongs to the Industrial Goods sector as the Company Granite Construction. Do not miss out and become a member today for free to access this upcoming report at:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=ORN

Active-Investors.com is focused on giving you timely information and the inside line on companies that matter to you. This morning, Granite Construction most recent news is on our radar and our team decided to put out a fantastic report on the company that is now available for free below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=GVA

Earnings Highlights and Summary

For the three months ended December 31, 2017, Granite's revenues advanced 20.2% to $801.3 million compared to $666.7 million in Q4 2016. The Company's revenue numbers beat analysts' estimates of $763.4 million.

For the full year FY17, Granite's revenues were $2.99 billion, up 18.9% from $2.51 billion in FY16.

During Q4 2017, Granite's gross profit increased 23.9% to $100.7 million on a y-o-y basis, driven primarily by the strong performance of its vertically-integrated business in the West, and mild late-2017 weather which allowed the Company to work later and more efficiently than in FY16. The Company's gross profit margin was 12.6% in the reported quarter compared to 12.2% in the prior year's same quarter.

Granite reported a net income of $32.8 million, or $0.81 per diluted share, in Q4 2017 compared to $16.2 million, or $0.40 per diluted share, in Q4 2016. The Company's reported quarter results included a $3.7 million provisional benefit, or $0.09 per share, from the revaluation of deferred tax assets and liabilities as required by the recently-enacted Tax Cuts and Jobs Act 2017 (TCJA). Granite's earnings numbers beat Wall Street's estimates of $0.68 per share.

For FY17, Granite's net income totaled $69.1 million, or $1.71 per diluted share, compared to $57.1 million, or $1.42 per diluted share, in FY16.

Granite's backlog at the year-end 2017 was a record $3.72 billion, up 6.7% from $3.48 billion in FY16.

Segment Results

During Q4 2017, Granite's Construction segment's revenues advanced 19.4% to $429.4 million compared to $359.7 million in Q4 2016, driven by a record segment backlog entering the reported quarter, combined with mild late-2017 weather. The segment's gross profit margin of 15.2% remained very healthy and was in-line with the Company's mid-teens expectations. The segment's backlog finished at $897 million, reflecting mild weather and modestly-weaker public lettings and bookings in the reported quarter, especially in California.

For Q4 2017, Granite's Large Project Construction segment's revenues jumped 18.2% to $290.9 million compared to $246.1 million in Q4 2016, with the growth attributed to the execution on the Company's broad project portfolio. The segment's gross profit margin was 7.0% in the reported quarter, up more than 150 basis points from 5.5% in the prior year's same quarter, reflecting the impact of accelerated work on a number of challenging, mature projects, as well as extended timeframes for dispute resolution with owners and designers. The segment's backlog finished at $2.82 billion, up 15% on a y-o-y basis, reflecting the net addition of new consolidated and Granite only projects.

Granite's Construction Materials segment's revenues surged 33.0% to $80.9 million in Q4 2017 compared to $60.9 million in Q4 2016, driven by the combination of strong market conditions aligned to mild late-2017 weather in the West. The segment's gross profit margin was 18.7% in the reported quarter versus 10.0% in the year earlier comparable quarter.

Cash Matters

As of December 31, 2017, Granite had $366.5 million in cash and marketable securities, benefitting from an improved working capital and operating cash flow trends.

Outlook

For the full fiscal year 2018, Granite is forecasting revenue growth to be in the high-single to low-double digit range. The Company is expecting consolidated EBITDA margin to be in the band of 7.0% to 8.0%.

Stock Performance Snapshot

March 28, 2018 - At Wednesday's closing bell, Granite Construction's stock rose 1.35%, ending the trading session at $53.37.

Volume traded for the day: 433.26 thousand shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 305.87 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the past twelve-month period - up 13.84%

After yesterday's close, Granite Construction's market cap was at $2.26 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 33.17.

The stock has a dividend yield of 0.97%.

The stock is part of the Industrial Goods sector, categorized under the Heavy Construction industry.

Active-Investors :

Active-Investors (A-I) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. A-I has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

A-I has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@active-investors.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by A-I. A-I is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither A-I nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://active-investors.com/legal-disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@active-investors.com

Phone number: 73 29 92 6381

Office Address: 6, Jalan Kia Peng, Kuala Lumpur, 50450 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Active-Investors