Active-Investors: Free Post Earnings Research Report: EPAM's Quarterly Revenues Surged 27.4%; Adjusted EPS Rose 31.2%

Earnings Highlights and Summary

For the three months ended December 31, 2017, EPAM's revenues surged 27.4% to $399.3 million compared to $313.5 million in Q4 2016. The Company's revenue numbers beat analysts' estimates of $395.6 million.

For Q4 2017, EPAM's GAAP income from operations was $52.1 million, reflecting an increase 39.2% compared to $37.4 million in Q4 2016. The Company's non-GAAP income from operations was $66.9 million in the reported quarter, up 30.1% compared to $51.5 million in the prior year's same quarter.

EPAM's GAAP net loss was $30.9 million, or $0.58 loss per diluted share, in Q4 2017 compared to a net income of $24.8 million, or $0.46 per diluted share, in Q4 2016. The Company's earnings results for the reported quarter included a provisional $74.6 million charge related to the US tax reform.

EPAM's non-GAAP income surged 31.2% to $1.01 per diluted share in Q4 2017 compared to $0.77 per diluted share in Q4 2016. The Company's earnings numbers beat Wall Street's estimates of $0.97 per share.

For the full year FY17, EPAM's revenues advanced 25.0% to $1.45 billion compared to $1.16 billion in FY16.

For FY17, EPAM recorded a GAAP net income of $72.8 million, or $1.32 per diluted share, compared to $99.3 million in FY16. On a non-GAAP basis and excluding the provisional charge related to the US tax reform, the Company's earnings rose 19.35% to $3.46 per diluted share in FY17 compared to $2.90 per diluted share in FY16.

Cash Matters

As of December 31, 2017, EPAM's cash and cash equivalents totaled $582.6 million, reflecting an increase of 60.9% from $362.0 million as of December 31, 2016. The Company's cash from operations was $71.4 million in Q4 2017 compared to $53.7 million in Q4 2016, and was $195.4 million for FY17, up from $164.8 million in FY16.

EPAM's total headcount was approximately 25,900 as of December 31, 2017. Included in this number were approximately 22,900 delivery professionals, an increase of 16.9% over the previous year.

Outlook

For the full fiscal year 2018, EPAM is expecting revenue growth to be at least 24%, including an estimated 2% for currency tailwinds. The Company is forecasting GAAP income from operations to be in the range of 12% to 13% of revenues, and non-GAAP income from operations to be in the band of 16% to 17% of revenues. EPAM is estimating GAAP earnings to be at least $3.38 per diluted share, and non-GAAP earnings to be at least $4.03 per diluted share for FY18.

For the first quarter of the fiscal year 2018, EPAM is projecting revenues to be at least $414 million, reflecting a y-o-y growth rate of at least 27%, including an estimated 4% for currency tailwinds. For Q1 2018, the Company is expecting GAAP income from operations to be in the range of 11.5% to 12.5% of revenues, and non-GAAP income from operations to be in the band of 15% to 16% of revenues. EPAM is anticipating GAAP earnings to be at least $0.76 per diluted share, and non-GAAP earnings to be at least $0.90 per diluted share for the upcoming quarter.

Stock Performance Snapshot

March 28, 2018 - At Wednesday's closing bell, EPAM Systems' stock dropped 1.57%, ending the trading session at $111.53.

Volume traded for the day: 369.34 thousand shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 313.51 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last three-month - up 3.67%; previous six-month period - up 31.93%; past twelve-month period - up 49.50%; and year-to-date - up 3.82%

After yesterday's close, EPAM Systems' market cap was at $6.13 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 41.02.

The stock is part of the Technology sector, categorized under the Information Technology Services industry.

