Active-Investors: Free Post Earnings Research Report: Deere's Q1 Bottom-Line Topped Market Forecasts

Earnings Highlights and Summary

During Q1 FY18, the Moline, Illinois-based Company's total net sales and revenues rose 23% to $6.91 billion from $5.63 billion in Q1 FY17. The Company's total net sales also increased to $5.97 billion in Q1 FY18 from $4.70 billion in Q1 FY17. However, the Company's quarterly total net sales numbers missed market expectations of $6.4 billion.

The agricultural equipment manufacturer posted a net loss attributable to common shareholders of $535.1 million, or $1.66 loss per diluted share, in Q1 FY18 versus a net income attributable to common shareholders of $199.0 million, or $0.62 per diluted share, in the year ago same quarter. Excluding the one-time US tax reform legislation expenses of $965.1 million, or $2.97 per diluted share, the Company's non-GAAP net income came in at $430.0 million, or $1.31 per diluted share, in Q1 FY18; beating market estimates of $1.16 per diluted share.

Operating Metrics

For the three months ended January 28, 2018, the Company incurred cost of sales of $4.70 billion, up from $3.78 billion in Q1 FY17. The Company's research and development (R&D) expenses increased to $356.8 million in Q1 FY18 from $312.1 million in the year ago comparable period. The Company's selling, general, and administrative expenses (SG&A) also increased to $705.0 million in Q1 FY18 compared to $667.3 million in Q1 FY17. The Company's total costs and expenses were $6.40 billion in Q1 FY18 compared to $5.30 billion in Q1 FY17. Furthermore, the Company reported income of consolidated group before income taxes of $517.9 million in Q1 FY18 versus $328.0 million in Q1 FY17.

Segment Performance

Deere's Agriculture and Turf segment reported a revenue growth of 18% y-o-y during Q1 FY18, which stood at $4.24 billion. The segment's operating profit surged to $387 million in Q1 FY18 from $218 million in Q1 FY17, driven by higher shipment volumes and lower warranty costs, partially offset by higher production costs.

In Q1 FY18, Deere's Construction and Forestry segment's revenues surged to $1.73 billion from $1.10 billion in the prior year's corresponding quarter, due to higher shipment volumes and the favorable effects of currency translation. However, the segment's operating profit fell to $32 million in Q1 FY18 from $34 million in Q1 FY17.

During Q1 FY18, Deere's Financial Services segment contributed $776 million to total net sales and revenues, rising 11% from $696 million in the last year's same period. The segment's operating profit surged 30% to $217 million in Q1 FY18 from $167 million in Q1 FY17. Furthermore, the segment's net income was $425.3 million in Q1 FY18 compared to $114.4 million in Q1 FY17.

Cash Flow and Balance Sheet

For Q1 FY18, Deere's net cash used for operating activities was $1.30 billion compared to $736.7 million in Q1 FY17. As of January 28, 2018, the Company had a cash and cash equivalents balance of $3.92 billion compared to $3.89 billion at the close of books on January 29, 2017. Furthermore, the Company's long-term borrowings were $26.42 billion as on January 28, 2018, compared to $22.92 billion as on January 29, 2017.

Dividend

In a separate press release on February 28, 2018, Deere's Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.60 per share on common stock, payable on May 01, 2018, to stockholders of record as on March 29, 2018.

Outlook

In its guidance for the full year FY18, the Company expects its Agriculture and Turf segment's worldwide equipment sales to increase by about 15%. The Company's Construction & Forestry segment's worldwide sales are forecasted to be up about 80% for FY18. The Company's Financial Services segment's net income is expected to be approximately $840 million for FY18.

Stock Performance Snapshot

March 28, 2018 - At Wednesday's closing bell, Deere's stock marginally declined 0.45%, ending the trading session at $151.48.

Volume traded for the day: 2.65 million shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 2.55 million shares.

Stock performance in the previous six-month period - up 22.87%; and past twelve-month period - up 39.83%

After yesterday's close, Deere's market cap was at $50.15 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 20.58.

The stock has a dividend yield of 1.58%.

The stock is part of the Industrial Goods sector, categorized under the Farm & Construction Machinery industry.

SOURCE: Active-Investors