Active-Investors: Blog Exposure - Astrotech's 1st Detect's TRACER 1000 Gets Approval from TSA

Major Step towards Inclusion on TSA's Exclusive ACSTL

Commenting on the TSA's approval, Thomas B. Pickens, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of 1st Detect and Astrotech, stated that this represents a major step towards an inclusion on the TSA's exclusive Air Cargo Screening Technology List (ACSTL), and having the TRACER 1000 used at cargo facilities worldwide.

TRACER 1000 Enables Air Carriers to Stay Ahead of Evolving Threats While Optimizing Cargo Throughput

In 2007, the 9/11 Commission Act mandated that 100% of air cargo loaded onto passenger aircraft must be screened for explosives. The challenge of doing so has only increased in recent years, largely due to a worldwide increase in cargo traffic. With a virtually unlimited library of detectable threats and a near-zero false alarm rate, 1st Detect's next-generation, mass spectrometry-based ETD was designed to enable air carriers, freight forwarders, shippers, and independent cargo facilities to stay ahead of evolving threats while optimizing cargo throughput.

Astrotech Demonstrated TRACER 1000 to US and Foreign Government Agencies

In February 2018, the Company demonstrated 1st Detect's TRACER 1000 at Stand 529 at the Border Security Expo (BSE) in San Antonio, Texas. Astrotech looked forward to arming security forces worldwide with its advanced technologies, both to help combat the opioid epidemic and keep borders safe from terroristic threats.

In December 2017, following a successful demonstration with the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and the TSA personnel, TRACER 1000 MS-ETD was demonstrated at Astrotech's annual meeting of shareholders.

About TRACER 1000 MS-ETD

TRACER 1000 is a mass spectrometer-based trace detector with a swab-based thermal desorption sample inlet system. The system is capable of detecting a wide range of explosive threats and common illegal narcotics, and can be customized for one's facility or agency's unique needs. The TRACER 1000 detects a wide variety of threats such as peroxides, HMEs, stimulants, and fentanyl, critical for increasing border and checkpoint security, improving civilian safety, and optimizing cargo and passenger throughput.

About 1st Detect

1st Detect develops, manufactures, and sells chemical analyzers for use in the airport security, military, food and beverage, and breath analysis markets. Its analyzers can identify chemicals with more accuracy and precision than competing analyzers, given their extreme sensitivity and specificity.

About Astrotech Corp.

Founded in 1984 and headquartered in Austin, Texas, Astrotech is an innovative science and technology development and commercialization Company. The Company invents, acquires, and commercializes technological innovations sourced from research institutions, laboratories, and internally, and then fund, manage, and build start-up companies for profitable divestiture to market leaders to maximize shareholder value.

Stock Performance Snapshot

March 28, 2018 - At Wednesday's closing bell, Astrotech's stock dropped 2.28%, ending the trading session at $2.57.

Volume traded for the day: 286.10 thousand shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 104.21 thousand shares.

After yesterday's close, Astrotech's market cap was at $10.64 million.

The stock is part of the Industrial Goods sector, categorized under the Aerospace/Defense Products & Services industry.

SOURCE: Active-Investors