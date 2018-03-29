Active-Investors: Free Post Earnings Research Report: Precision Drilling Reported Q4 FY17 and FY17 Earnings Results

Stock Monitor: Cypress Energy Partners Post Earnings Reporting

Earnings Highlights and Summary

For Q4 FY17, Precision Drilling's total revenues increased to C$347.19 million from C$302.65 million in Q4 FY16. The Company attributed the growth in revenues to higher activities in its North American-based businesses, and partially offset by a decrease in average day rate in its US contract drilling business and no utilization in its Mexico-based contract drilling business.

The oil drilling Company reported a net loss of C$47.01 million, or C$0.16 loss per diluted share, in Q4 FY17 compared to a net loss of C$30.62 million, or C$0.10 loss per diluted share, in Q4 FY16. Furthermore, the Company's loss in the reported quarter included an asset impairment charge of C$0.03 per diluted share at its Mexico-based contract drilling business, and a charge of C$0.05 per diluted share arising due to changes in US tax regulations.

For the full year FY17, the Company reported total revenues of C$1.32 billion, surging 32% from C$1.00 billion in FY16. The Company's net loss narrowed to C$132.04 million, or C$0.45 loss per diluted common share, in FY17 from a net loss of C$155.56 million, or C$0.53 loss per diluted common share, in FY16.

Operating Metrics

During the reported quarter, Precision Drilling's operating expenses increased to C$233.82 million from C$206.58 million in the prior year's same period. The Company's general and administrative (G&A) expenses came in at C$22.45 million in Q4 FY17 versus C$31.07 million in Q4 FY16. The Company reported an operating loss of C$18.63 million in Q4 FY17 versus an operating loss of C$30.20 million in Q4 FY16. During Q4 FY17, the Company's adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) were C$90.91 million compared to C$65.00 million in Q4 FY16.

Segment Results

Precision Drilling's Contract Drilling Services segment's revenues came in at C$308.97 million in Q4 FY17 versus C$273.67 million in the year ago comparable quarter. Furthermore, the segment's adjusted EBITDA stood at C$100.28 million in Q4 FY17 compared to C$86.35 million in Q4 FY16.

In Q4 FY17, Precision Drilling's Completion and Production Services segment's revenues increased to C$40.60 million from C$30.71 million in Q4 FY16. Furthermore, the segment reported an adjusted EBITDA of C$2.71 million in Q4 FY17 compared to C$0.39 million in the last year's corresponding quarter.

Balance Sheet

For the quarter ended December 31, 2017, Precision Drilling generated cash from its operating activities of C$28.32 million compared to C$11.47 million in the previous year's same quarter. As on December 31, 2017, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of C$65.08 million compared to C$115.71 million as on December 31, 2016. Furthermore, the Company reported a long-term debt amounting to C$1.73 billion as on December 31, 2017, versus C$1.91 billion as on December 31, 2016.

Stock Performance Snapshot

March 28, 2018 - At Wednesday's closing bell, Precision Drilling's stock dropped 3.27%, ending the trading session at $2.66.

Volume traded for the day: 1.10 million shares.

After yesterday's close, Precision Drilling's market cap was at $780.02 million.

The stock is part of the Basic Materials sector, categorized under the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry.

