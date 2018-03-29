Active-Investors: Free Research Report as Pixelworks' Quarterly Revenue Advanced 15%

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 29, 2018 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free earnings report on Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: PXLW). If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=PXLW. Pixelworks reported its fourth quarter fiscal 2017 operating and financial results on February 15, 2018. The maker of chips used in high-end digital video devices outperformed top- and bottom-line expectations and provided guidance for the upcoming quarter. Register today and get access to over 1,000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg

Active-Investors.com is focused on giving you timely information and the inside line on companies that matter to you. This morning, Pixelworks most recent news is on our radar and our team decided to put out a fantastic report on the company that is now available for free below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=PXLW

Earnings Highlights and Summary

For the fourth quarter 2017, Pixelworks' revenue was $18.4 million compared to $16.0 million in Q4 2016. The y-o-y growth in revenue was primarily driven by higher demand for chips sold into the digital projection market as well as contribution from the video delivery business the Company acquired in August 2017. Pixelworks' reported numbers beat analysts' estimates by $0.31 million.

During Q4 2017, Pixelworks' revenue from digital projector was approximately $15.1 million; mobile revenue was approximately $420,000; and revenue from video delivery totaled $2.5 million. Additionally, the Company recorded approximately 400,000 of legacy TV monitor products sold.

For the full year 2017, Pixelworks' revenue was $80.6 million, which included approximately $15.3 million of end-of-life (EOL) product revenue compared to full year revenue of $53.4 million in 2016. Excluding the contributions from EOL, the Company's revenue surged 34.6% on a y-o-y basis for FY17.

On a GAAP basis, Pixelworks reported gross profit margin of 49.7% in Q4 2017 compared to 53.2% in Q4 2016. On a non-GAAP basis, the Company's reported quarter gross profit margin was 56.9% versus 53.6% in the prior year's comparable quarter.

During Q4 2017, Pixelworks' GAAP operating expenses were $12.2 million compared to $8.1 million in Q4 2016. The Company's reported quarter operating expenses on a non-GAAP basis were $10.6 million compared to $7.3 million in the year earlier corresponding quarter.

For Q4 2017, Pixelworks recorded a GAAP net loss of $3.6 million, or $0.10 per share, compared to GAAP net income of $337,000, or $0.01 per diluted share, in Q4 2016. For the reported quarter, the Company recorded non-GAAP net loss of $379,000, or $0.01 per share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $1.2 million, or $0.04 per diluted share, in the year ago same period. Pixelworks' reported numbers were better than Wall Street's expectations for a loss of $0.02 per share.

Pixelworks' GAAP net loss was $4.2 million, or $0.13 per share, for FY17 compared to a net loss of $11.1 million, or $0.39 per share, for FY16. The Company posted non-GAAP net income was $7.7 million, or $0.23 per diluted share for FY17, compared to a non-GAAP net loss of $4.1 million, or $0.14 per share, for FY16.

Cash Matters

Pixelworks ended Q4 2017 with cash and cash equivalents of approximately $27.5 million, reflecting an increase of $1.2 million from the end of Q3 2017, largely reflecting positive cash flow from operating activities during the reported quarter.

Pixelworks reported days sales outstanding of 23 days at the end of Q4 2017 compared to 24 days at the end of Q3 2017, the Company's inventory turns during the reported quarter were 10.6x compared to 12.2x in the prior quarter. Pixelworks generated $1.4 million in cash flow from operations in Q4 2017 and over $12 million for FY17

Business Outlook

For the first quarter of 2018, Pixelworks is forecasting revenue to be between $14.5 million and $15.5 million. The Company is estimating non-GAAP gross profit margin in the range of 52% and 54%, and operating expenses in the band of $8 million and $9 million on a non-GAAP basis. Pixelworks is projecting Q1 2018 non-GAAP earnings to be in the range of between a loss of $0.06 per share and breakeven per share.

Stock Performance Snapshot

March 28, 2018 - At Wednesday's closing bell, Pixelworks' stock fell 4.59%, ending the trading session at $3.74.

Volume traded for the day: 393.13 thousand shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 348.01 thousand shares.

After yesterday's close, Pixelworks' market cap was at $129.97 million.

The stock is part of the Technology sector, categorized under the Semiconductor - Integrated Circuits industry.

Active-Investors :

Active-Investors (A-I) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. A-I has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

A-I has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@active-investors.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by A-I. A-I is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither A-I nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://active-investors.com/legal-disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@active-investors.com

Phone number: 73 29 92 6381

Office Address: 6, Jalan Kia Peng, Kuala Lumpur, 50450 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Active-Investors