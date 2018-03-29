Pressure BioSciences, Inc. to Discuss Fourth Quarter and FY2017 Financial Results and Provide Business Update

SOUTH EASTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 29, 2018 / Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCQB: PBIO) ("PBI" and the "Company") today announced that the Company will host a teleconference to discuss its Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2017 financial results and to provide a business update. Anyone interested may listen to the teleconference either live (by telephone) or through a replay (by telephone or via a link on the Company's website approximately one day after the teleconference).

The teleconference will include a Company presentation followed by a question & answer period.

Date: Tuesday, April 3, 2018 Time: 4:30 PM Eastern Daylight Time (EDT)

To attend this teleconference live by telephone:

Dial-in: (877) 407-8031 (North America); (201) 689-8031 (International)

Verbal Passcode (for the operator): PBI Fourth Quarter and FY2017 Financial Call & Business Update

For those unable to participate in the live teleconference, a replay will be available beginning Wednesday, April 4, 2018. The replay will be accessible via telephone and the Company's website for 30 days.

Replay Number: (877) 481-4010 (North America); (919) 882-2331 (Int'l); Replay ID Number: 27377

About Pressure BioSciences, Inc.

Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCQB: PBIO) is a leader in the development and sale of innovative, broadly enabling, pressure-based solutions for the worldwide life sciences industry. Our products are based on the unique properties of both constant (i.e., static) and alternating (i.e., pressure cycling technology, or "PCT") hydrostatic pressure. PCT is a patented enabling technology platform that uses alternating cycles of hydrostatic pressure between ambient and ultra-high levels to safely and reproducibly control bio-molecular interactions (e.g., cell lysis, biomolecule extraction). Our primary focus is in the development of PCT-based products for biomarker and target discovery, drug design and development, biotherapeutics characterization and quality control, soil & plant biology, forensics, and counter-bioterror applications. Additionally, major new market opportunities have emerged in the use of our pressure-based technologies in the following areas: (1) the use of our recently acquired PreEMT technology from BaroFold, Inc. to allow immediate entry into the biologics contract research services sector, and (2) the use of our recently-patented, scalable, high-efficiency, pressure-based Ultra Shear Technology ("UST") platform to (i) create stable nanoemulsions of otherwise immiscible fluids (e.g., oils and water) and to (ii) prepare higher quality, homogenized, extended shelf-life or room temperature stable low-acid liquid foods that cannot be effectively preserved using existing non-thermal technologies.

For more information about PBI and this press release, please click on the following link:

http://www.pressurebiosciences.com

Please visit us on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

Investor Contacts:

Richard T. Schumacher, President & CEO (T) 508-230-1828

SOURCE: Pressure BioSciences, Inc.