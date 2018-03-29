Premier Biomedical, Inc.: ICYMI - Premier Biomedical CEO Interviewed on MoneyTV

In Case You Missed It - Mr. Hartman Recaps the Company's History and Plans for the Future

JACKSON CENTER, PA / ACCESSWIRE / March 29, 2018 / Premier Biomedical, Inc. (OTC PINK: BIEI) President and CEO, William A. Hartman was interviewed again by host, Donald Baillargeon on MoneyTV. In this segment, Mr. Hartman provided an update on the upcoming introduction of a new line of Sports Strength topical pain relief products.

Mr. Hartman believes that these new, stronger hemp oil based CBD topical pain relievers could help address the growing opioid crisis in America.

Premier's pain relief products are available at select pharmacies and through their website, www.painreliefmeds.com.

You can view the entire video here:

Or copy and paste the following link into your browser. https://vimeo.com/261415694

About Premier Biomedical, Inc.

Premier Biomedical, Inc. (OTC PINK: BIEI) is a research-based publicly traded company that intends to discover and develop medical treatments for a wide range of diseases in humans. Premier has obtained, via exclusive license agreements, the technology behind three granted US Patents, multiple pending provisional patents. Founded in 2010, Premier has partnered with the University of Texas at El Paso (UTEP). In 2016, the company began developing a line of all-natural pain relief products which they began selling in early 2017 to address the rising opioid addiction problem. The company's R&D efforts are centered in El Paso, TX, and their business offices are in Western Pennsylvania. The Company is a fully-reporting issuer whose common stock trades on the OTC marketplace maintained by OTC Markets Group, Inc. under the ticker symbol 'BIEI.' For more information please visit our website: http://www.premierbiomedical.com/.

