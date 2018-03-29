Zivo Bioscience, Inc.: ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. Welcomes New Vice-President of Research & Development

KEEGO HARBOR, MI / ACCESSWIRE / March 29, 2018 / ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. (OTCQB: ZIVO) a biotech/agtech R&D company engaged in the commercialization of nutritional and medicinal products derived from proprietary algal strains, announces today William P. Pfund has joined the Company as its new Vice-President of Research & Development. Mr. Pfund will manage overall research objectives, compliance initiatives and help transition the Company's ongoing R&D into marketable products and licenses. Dr. Amy Steffek will continue in her role as Director, Research & Development, focusing primarily on conducting the various tests, studies and experiments, and manage the data and findings that populate the ZIVO intellectual property portfolio. Dr. Paul Wooley will also continue in his role as consulting immunologist.

Mr. Pfund brings more than 30 years of technical and operational leadership experience in FDA-regulated companies to his role as Vice-President, Research & Development at ZIVO Bioscience, Inc., including more than 18 years at Pfizer (legacy Upjohn) where he held numerous positions spanning the entire drug discovery and development continuum. He brings a wealth of technical expertise, process control and managerial experience to the Company that will help drive value. Following his tenure at Pfizer, Mr. Pfund served as the Vice President, Product Development for RealBio Technology, Inc., an emerging research tools company, and held Director-level positions at several leading contract research organizations including Eurofins, Covance and NAMSA. Mr. Pfund earned a B.S. (Biology) from the State University of New York, College at Oswego, and a M.S. (Microbiology) from The Ohio State University.

About ZIVO Bioscience, Inc.

ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. (OTCQB: ZIVO) is a Michigan-based biotech company engaged in the investigation of the health and nutritional benefits of bioactive compounds derived from its proprietary algal cultures, and the development of natural bioactive compounds for use as dietary supplements and food ingredients, as well as biologically derived and synthetic candidates for medicinal and pharmaceutical applications in humans and animals, specifically focused on autoimmune and inflammatory response modulation.

Safe Harbor Statement

Except for any historical information, the matters discussed in this press release contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ from those indicated in the forward-looking statements, including the timing of completion of a trial, actual future clinical trial results being different than the results the company has obtained to date, and the company's ability to secure funding. Such statements are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties. Readers are cautioned that such statements are not guarantees of future performance and those actual results or developments may differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information or otherwise.

