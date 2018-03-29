Nexen Tire Unveils New Brand Video in Collaboration with Manchester City Football Club

Nexen Tire to launch new viral video featuring Manchester City Football Club stars Vincent Kompany, Ederson Moraes and Benjamin Mendy

SEOUL, South Korea, March 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Nexen Tire, a leading global tire manufacturer, will be unveiling a new brand video in collaboration with longtime partner Manchester City Football Club (Manchester City FC).

Through the top-class image of Manchester City FC and three of its leading players, Vincent Kompany, Ederson Moraes and Benjamin Mendy, the new viral clip shows the values pursued by Nexen Tire. The concept of the video is 'Stylish Mobilian', a term used to represent a person who is active and passionate about one's work, puts creative ideas into practice and seeks adventure and positive changes. This concept successfully captures the key elements of Nexen Tire: a customer-friendly brand differentiated by the image of "caring", "trendy" and "innovative."

"Nexen Tire's new brand video reflects our continuous development and growth as a company," said Travis Kang, CEO of Nexen Tire. "We are excited to showcase these qualities with our partner Manchester City FC and hope to communicate our values with global audience around the world."

Nexen Tire extended its multi-year partnership with Manchester City in March 2017, becoming the first ever Official Sleeve Partner in the English Premier League (EPL). The company has been increasing its global brand awareness through this strategic partnership and plans to continue its marketing efforts with Manchester City FC.

The new video will be available through Nexen Tire's owned media channels including its official website, YouTube and Facebook pages before the 2018 PURPLE SUMMIT, Manchester taking place. 2018 PURPLE SUMMIT, Manchester is the company's annual, integrated global marketing event designed to reinforce cooperation with its business partners and expand marketing activities.

About Nexen Tire

Nexen Tire, established in 1942, is a global tire manufacturer headquartered in Yangsan, South Gyeongsang Province, and in Seoul, South Korea. Nexen Tire, one of the world's fastest growing tire manufacturers, works with 491 dealers based in 141 countries around the world (as of July 2015) and owns three manufacturing plants-- two in Korea (Yangsan and Changnyeong) and one in Qingdao, China. Another plant in Zatec, Czech Republic will be operational by 2018. Nexen Tire produces tires for passenger cars, SUVs, and light trucks with advanced technology and excellence in design. The company also focuses on producing UHP tires, which are based on advanced technologies. Nexen Tire supplies OE tires to global car makers in various countries around the world. In 2014, the company achieved a grand slam of the world's top 4 design awards for the first time amongst the various tire makers in the world. For more information, please visit http://www.nexentire.com.

