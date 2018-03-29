Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

O'KEY Group S.A. (OKEY) O'KEY Group S.A.: O'KEY Group announces audited financial results for FY2017 29-March-2018 / 14:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Press Release 29 March 2018 O'KEY GROUP ANNOUNCES AUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR FY2017 O'KEY Group S.A. (LSE: OKEY, the "Group"), one of the leading Russian food retailers, announces financial results for the FY2017 based on audited consolidated financial statements. All the materials published by the Group are available on its website www.okeyinvestors.ru [1]. 2017 financial highlights - Total Group revenue increased 1.1% YoY, from RUB 175,471 mln to RUB 177,455 mln; - Revenue generated by O'KEY decreased 1.6% YoY to RUB 167,062 mln driven primarily by intensifying competition and the closure of two hypermarkets in the first half of the year; - Revenue generated by DA! grew 80% YoY to RUB 10,393 mln. This solid result has been largely driven by stable growth in traffic and average ticket; - Group gross profit rose 0.6% YoY to RUB 40,444 with gross margin remaining virtually unchanged at 22.8%; - Group EBITDA increased 1.0% YoY to RUB 9,335 mln with EBITDA margin remaining flat YoY at 5.3%; - EBITDA generated by O'KEY fell 4.1% YoY to RUB 11,359 mln with the margin decreasing by 20 bps to 6.8% primarily due to growing competitive pressure and higher logistics costs on the back of aggressive centralization; - EBITDA generated by DA! improved from negative RUB 2,592 mln (44.9% of sales) in 2016 to negative RUB 2,024 mln (19.5% of sales) in 2017 driven by new store openings and higher LFL sales; - Net profit for the Group amounted to RUB 3,167 mln. The bottom line was primarily underpinned by the gain on sale of the supermarket business performed in December 2017. Key events in 2017: - The Group opened one hypermarket in Yekaterinburg and closed two hypermarkets in Cherepovets and Sterlitamak; - 13 new discounters were opened in Moscow, Tula and Ryazan regions; - In January, the Group repurchased part of RUB 5.0 bln bond placed in October 2013 at an amount of RUB 577.8 mln; - In January, Fitch Ratings confirmed the Group's credit rating of B+ with stable forecast; - In May, the Group placed a RUB 5.0 bln four-year bond due April 2021 with a coupon rate of 9.55% on the Moscow Exchange; - In December, the Group signed an agreement to sell its supermarket business comprising 32 stores; - Also in December, the Group repaid the outstanding amount of RUB 385.1 mln from the first bond issuance; - As at the end of 2017, the Group's weighted average interest rate decreased to 9.8% from 11.0% in 2016. The Group continues to optimise the debt portfolio, as reflected in the average rate decrease to 9.6% in March 2018. Guidance - We expect net retail revenue generated by our hypermarkets business to grow low single digits in 2018, with new stores openings limited to two. 2019 is expected to be a pivoting year for the business performance. In 2020 we expect growth to accelerate driven by better sales densities and stores additions. - We expect net retail revenue generated by our discounters business to grow by approximately 50% YoY in 2018, driven by openings of up to 30 new stores and improved sales densities. EBITDA loss is expected to decline by up to 50% YoY. Miodrag Borojevic, Chief Executive Officer of "O'KEY", said: "In 2017 the economy demonstrated the first signs of recovery supported by gradual improvement of consumer sentiment. At the same time the competitive environment in retail sector remained strong. Aggressive selling space growth ahead of food retail sales continued to put pressure on the performance of more mature stores. In this regard, in 2017, we made a strategic decision to sell the business of supermarkets in order to focus on compact hypermarkets and discounters businesses development to attain greater efficiency and higher profitability. Operationally, in 2017, we remained dedicated to increasing overall efficiency and enhancing our customer value proposition. Through business process optimisation, both at store and head office level, we managed to become more efficient without compromising the quality of in store shopping experience. On commercial front we continued to align the price perception of our hypermarkets with the "best value for money" concept by introducing a number of marketing initiatives.We believe that the benefits gained through these marketing activities fundamentally support our top line growth going forward. In regard to our financial results, EBITDA generated by O'KEY decreased 4.1% YoY. This is the result of growing competitive pressures and higher logistics costs on the back of aggressive centralization. We expect the latter to be offset in 2018 by better conditions on the commercial side. In 2017 we made some key changes to the structure of the management team. The team was strengthened by the placement of several strong managers with extensive experience in commerce and sales operations to better address our renewed strategic priorities. Looking forward, we remain confident in our strategy focused on unlocking the potential of our hypermarkets. We will continue to deliver progress on our strategic priorities creating an efficient and forward thinking company and fundamentally creating value for its stakeholders." Armin Burger, Chief Executive Officer of "DA!", added: "In 2017 we progressed the expansion of our unique for Russia store format of a classic discounter, with the total number of stores reaching 67 by the end of the year. The discounters continued to deliver performance in line with expectations with loss on EBITDA as percentage of revenue declining by more than two times YoY. The coordinated efforts of the team, along with a strong value proposition where low prices meet quality assortment that covers the daily needs of every customer, have enabled us to demonstrate the consistent growth of LFL indicators. Also in 2017, we continued to enhance our private label assortment by introducing over 180 new stock keeping units ("SKUs"), thus increasing the total number of private label SKUs to 900. We continue to enhance the customer shopping experience in our discounters by adapting in-store layout to the needs and preferences of modern customers. In this respect, over the past year we have increased the selling space of our own in-store bakeries, in order to ensure only the freshest goods are on offer. We are pleased with the overall performance to date and expect to see further improvements in the financial results by the end of 2018." Group profit and losses RUB mln 2017 2016 - YoY Total Group revenue 177,455 175,471 1.1% Gross profit 40,444 40,209 0.6% Gross profit margin 22.8% 22.9% (10 bps) SG&A (36,189) (35,764) 1.2% GS&A as % of revenue 20.4% 20.4% 0 bps Group EBITDA 9,335 9,253 1.0% Group EBITDA margin 5.3% 5.3% 0 bps Net profit/(loss) 3,167 (138) >100% Operating segments performance RUB mln O'KEY ?, DA! - YoY YoY 2017 2016 2017 2016 Revenue 167,062 169,696 (1.6%) 10,393 5,775 80.0% EBITDA 11,359 11,845 (4.1%) (2,024) (2,592) (21.9%) EBITDA margin 6.8% 7.0% (20 bps) - - - Group operating results Segment 2017 2016 Net Traffic Average Net Traffic Average retail ticket retail ticket revenue revenue Group 1.1% 0.4% 0.6% 7.6% 9.3% (1.7%) LFL Group (1.4%) (2.2%) 0.8% 2.2% 1.2% 0.9% Hypermarkets (1.6%) (4.3%) 2.7% 4.5% 2.6% 1.7% and supermarkets LFL for the (3.2%) (5.0%) 1.9% 2.0% 0.9% 1.0% segment Discounters 81.5% 62.8% 11.7% >100% >100% 5.6% LFL for the 52.0% 34.8% 12.7% 65.5% 37.4% 20.4% segment Revenue In 2017, total Group revenue increased by 1.1% YoY to RUB 177,455 mln while LFL revenue decreased by 1.4% YoY. The LFL revenue dynamics is largely attributable to a 2.2% YoY decrease in LFL customer traffic driven by intensifying competition, and an increase in LFL average ticket by 0.8% YoY affected by falling food inflation. While consumer sentiment has been largely on track to recovery the strong selling space growth ahead of food retail sales continued to put pressure on the performance of more mature stores. By the end of the reporting period, total selling space decreased by 7.2% to 577,804 sq. m. O'KEY selling space decreased by 9.3% to 531,589 sq. m and selling space of DA! increased by 25.3% to 46,215 sq. m. Cost of goods sold and gross profit The cost of goods sold as a percentage of revenue increased by 10 bps in 2017 to RUB 137,010 mln. The table below provides the breakdown of cost of goods sold for 2017 and 2016: RUB mln 2017 % of 2016 % of - revenue revenue YoY

