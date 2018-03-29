

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's consumer price inflation accelerated in March, flash data from Destatis showed Thursday.



Inflation rose to 1.6 percent in March from 1.4 percent in February. However, this was slightly slower than the expected 1.7 percent.



On a monthly basis, the consumer price index gained 0.4 percent, which was also weaker than the 0.5 percent rise economists had forecast. Final data for March is due on April 13.



Inflation, based on the harmonized index of consumer prices, increased to 1.5 percent from 1.2 percent in February. Prices were expected to climb 1.6 percent.



The HICP rose 0.4 percent month-on-month in March versus the expected increase of 0.5 percent.



As the Easter vacation break this year started in March and not in April as last year, this seasonal effect is the main driver behind stronger year-on-year data, Carsten Brzeski, an economist at ING-DiBa, said. Once again, it is the Easter bunny effects blurring the German inflation picture.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX