

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil futures were flat Thursday morning even as OPEC's major players signalled a willingness to extend their supply quota plan with Russia beyond 2018.



Reuters reports Saudi Arabia and Russia are considering a plan that would have them coordinate on supply quotas for up to 20 years in hopes of boosting oil prices.



WTI light sweet oil was down 4 cents at $64.31 a barrel, having bounced between $60 and $66 this year.



Tensions between Iran and Saudi Arabia have put a floor under oil prices, as have supply interruptions from Libya and Venezuela.



At the same time, soaring U.S. production vis a vis the shale boom has put the ceiling on any rally.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX