Clinical and Commercial Health Communities Maximizing Opportunities in Telemedicine's Fast-Growing Sector

Telemedicine is on the rise as telehealth services are becoming increasingly available to patients across the country, especially among those seeking mental healthcare. A new market study, titled "Mobile Health (mHealth) Technologies and Global Markets", is projecting the Global mHealth Market should reach $46.2 Billion by 2021 from $13.2 billion in 2016 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 28.6%, from 2016 to 2021. Telehealth and Mobile Health Technologies, also known as mHealth, are having a significant impact on consumers and on all aspects of the healthcare sector prompting a rising number of companies who are making large investments to leverage these technologies more effectively. mHealth technologies are already a reality in both developed and developing countries, and their uptake is expected to significantly increase in the near future, particularly as the overall healthcare industry continues to shift towards value-based medicine, and due to the increasing need for more cost-effective means to deliver healthcare and to demonstrate the value and effectiveness of medical treatments. Active companies in the healthcare industry include: Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (OTC: RQHTF) (TSX-V: RHT), Teledoc Inc. (NYSE: TDOC), CVS Health Corporation (NYSE: CVS), Aetna Inc. (NYSE: AET), Inovalon Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: INOV), Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE: THC).

Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (OTCQB: RQHTF) (TSX-V: RHT.V), technology company focused on developing innovative mobile health (mHealth) and telemedicine solutions for Community-Based Healthcare, is pleased to provide an update on operations to current and future shareholders.

"This has been an extraordinarily busy and productive three months for Reliq Health," said Dr. Lisa Crossley, CEO of Reliq Health Technologies. "We've been very internally focused this quarter, working to evolve from a start up to a mature organization with the necessary infrastructure to support the growth we anticipate going forward. We have now successfully built a strong foundation that will allow the Company to ramp up client acquisition and patient enrollment to address the significant opportunities in our pipeline. The Company has undertaken major new initiatives including hiring an experienced Sales team, implementing new CRM and Accounting systems, moving our code in house, opening a US office and expanding our Implementation, Technical Leadership, Finance and IR teams. We've continued to execute on our business plan and meet our milestones as forecast, including our go-live with Sioux Lookout Meno Ya Wen Health Centre in Ontario and ongoing patient enrollment at our customer sites in Texas, despite the intense effort required by our internal corporate initiatives. I'd like to thank my entire team for all of the hard work and long hours they've put in over the past three months, and thank our shareholders for their patience while we completed this critical work. We're pleased to share the progress we've made this quarter through the following corporate update."

Patient Enrollment - The Company has now onboarded over 12,000 patients and is continuing to add at least 2,000 new patients per month to the platform. Read more about the Company Evolution and Expansion and this full release along with other recent news releases for Reliq Health Technologies at: http://marketnewsupdates.com/news/rqhtf.html

In other Healthcare Industry developments:

Teladoc, Inc. (NYSE: TDOC), the world's largest and most trusted provider of virtual care delivery services, announced this month its expanded collaboration with Microsoft. The organizations will be working together to advance the delivery of telehealth, with Teladoc's platform running on the Microsoft Azure cloud platform. As a result of the joint go-to-market strategy, hospitals and health systems across the U.S. will have greater access to the virtual care solution to meet their business needs. "Teladoc is committed to providing a superior telehealth solution to our clients," said Alan Roga, MD, president, hospital and health systems, Teladoc. "Whether it's the Microsoft Azure platform or any of a number of other Microsoft applications that will support the success of our clients' telehealth goals, our focus remains on providing a secure, flexible and reliable platform for all of our health system clients."

In a special meeting held in mid March, CVS Health Corporation (NYSE: CVS) stockholders voted to approve the shares of company stock to be issued in the company's acquisition of Aetna Inc. (NYSE: AET), one of the nation's leading diversified health care benefits companies. According to the preliminary results announced at the meeting, more than 98 percent of the shares voted were in favor of the proposal. The merger is expected to close in the second half of 2018, subject to required regulatory approvals. "When this merger is complete, the combined company will be well-positioned to reshape the consumer health care experience, putting people at the center of health care delivery to ensure they have access to high-quality, more affordable care where they are, when they need it," said Larry Merlo, CVS Health president and CEO.

Inovalon Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: INOV), a leading technology company providing advanced, cloud-based platforms empowering a data-driven transformation from volume-based to value-based models across the healthcare ecosystem, this week announced that it has entered into an agreement with Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE: THC), a diversified healthcare services organization that includes general acute care and specialty hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, urgent care centers and other outpatient facilities, to provide data, analytics, and technology platforms to benefit clinical quality outcomes, utilization and financial performance within the Post-Acute Care (PAC) services marketplace. The current post-acute care marketplace is rapidly evolving as federal and state governments and private payers are changing the way they reimburse for healthcare services. Bundled payments, accountable care organizations (ACOs), and investments in home and community-based care services are only a few of the initiatives that are transforming the way that post-acute care providers engage with the broader care continuum to serve their patients. Inovalon will deploy Vantage CPS', a sophisticated cloud-based analytics engine, arming Tenet Healthcare with actionable insight into patient care patterns among PAC facilities. This transparency into discharge patterns, episodic spending, length of stay and readmission rates will help Tenet facilities better inform their patients about their post-acute care alternatives and better engage with post-acute resources.



