Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
29.03.2018 | 14:50
PR Newswire

Ruffer Investment Company Ltd - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire
London, March 29

29 March 2018

Ruffer Investment Company Limited

(the "Company')

Total Voting Rights

In conformity with the FCA's Disclosure Rules and Transparency Rules (the "Rules') the Company would like to notify the market of the following:

As at 29 March 2018 the issued share capital of the Company comprises of 174,988,416 Redeemable Participating Preference Shares.

The total number of voting rights in the Company is therefore 174,988,416 which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to, their interest in the Company under the Rules.



Enquiries:

Canaccord Genuity Limited
Tel: 020 7523 8361

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Company Secretary
Tel: 01481 745001


