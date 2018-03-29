

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - First-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits unexpectedly edged lower in the week ended March 24th, according to a report released by the Labor Department on Thursday.



The report said initial jobless claims dipped to 215,000, a decrease of 12,000 from the previous week's revised level of 227,000.



Economists had expected jobless claims to inch up to 230,000 from the 229,000 originally reported for the previous week.



With the unexpected decrease, initial jobless claims fell to their lowest level since hitting 214,000 in January of 1973.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX