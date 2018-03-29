Hemp, Inc. Applauds First-Ever CBD Summit Hosted by Natural Products Expo West

SPRING HOPE, N.C. , March 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hemp, Inc. (http://hempinc.com/) (OTC PINK:HEMP), a global leader in the industrial hemp industry with the largest multi-purpose industrial hemp processing facility and mill in the western hemisphere, announced today that the Company applauds trade show Natural Products Expo West for hosting its first-ever cannabidiol (CBD) summit and recognizing the market potential for products made with the hemp-based extract. The 38th annual Natural Products Expo West & Engredea, the world's largest natural, organic and healthy products event, took place earlier this month (March 7-11, 2018) in Anaheim, California.

Expo attendees discussed how hemp-derived, full-spectrum phytocannabinoid products could contribute to a $140 billion industry focused on health-and-wellness products, reported (https://www.thecannabist.co/2018/03/09/cbd-hemp-natural-products-expo-west/100873/) The Cannabist, adding that many equate the growing popularity of cannabinoids to the emergence of the Vitamin C or fish oils craze that continues to penetrate the worldwide health-and-wellness marketplace.

"As more people become educated about the many uses and benefits of CBD, it is no surprise that it is being heralded as the next big thing to dominate the natural products market," said Hemp, Inc. CEO Bruce Perlowin. "Recognizing the growing demand for hemp-derived CBD, Hemp, Inc. has strategically positioned itself to be on the forefront of this industry through its investment in the Company's hemp CBD extraction infrastructure and focusing on strategic partnerships with operators throughout the United States."

In August, 2017, Hemp, Inc. announced (https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/HEMP/news/Hemp--Inc--Announces-Official-Launch-of-its-CO2-Supercritical-Extractor?id=167569&b=y) the official launch of its NuAxon Tech CO2 Supercritical Extractor. On Nov. 2, 2017, Hemp, Inc. announced (http://www.marketwired.com/press-release/hemp-inc-announces-delivery-advanced-cbd-hemp-oil-extraction-post-processing-equipment-otc-pink-hemp-2239233.htm) the delivery of its advanced CBD hemp oil extraction post processing equipment, thus completing the Company's hemp oil extraction infrastructure. Hemp, Inc. announced (http://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2018/03/13/1421014/0/en/Hemp-Inc-Signs-Lucrative-Consultant-Agreement-With-HQ-Global-Education-Inc.html) its consulting agreement with scientific research development company HQ Global Education, Inc. on March 13, 2018. The agreement between Hemp, Inc. and HQ Global Education, Inc. is the first step toward executing Hemp, Inc.'s strategic plan (https://globenewswire.com/news-release/2018/03/21/1443668/0/en/Hemp-Inc-Consultant-Agreement-With-HQ-Global-Education-Inc-to-Further-Company-s-Hemp-CBD-Extraction-Infrastructure-to-Capture-Billion-Dollar-CBD-Market.html) to have a joint venture between the two companies wherein Hemp, Inc. will house and operate a HQ Global Education, Inc. CBD extractor.

"The business synergies that will be realized between Hemp, Inc. and HQ Global Education, Inc. through this consultant agreement are paramount to our ongoing efforts to identify and align with strategic partners that will allow us to meet the rapidly growing demand for hemp-derived CBD oil and other products.

