

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Personal income and spending both increased in line with economist estimates in the month of February, the Commerce Department revealed in a report on Thursday.



The report said personal income climbed by 0.4 percent in February, matching the increases seen in the two previous months as well as expectations.



The Labor Department also said personal spending rose by 0.2 percent for the second consecutive month. The uptick in spending also matched estimates.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX