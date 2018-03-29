Kochava Announces Push Notifications

First Platform To Connect Mobile Attribution With Marketing Automation

SANDPOINT, Idaho, March 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Kochava Inc., the industry leader providing holistic measurement solutions for mobile and connected devices, announces the addition of customized, behavior-driven push notifications to their platform. With Engagement push notifications, marketers can target specially selected audiences based on user behavior, trigger automated personalized push messages, visualize campaign lift at scale and attribute push campaigns, all within the same Kochava platform.

Tyler McKinley, VP of Marketing Automation Platforms at Kochava said: "This is the first platform of its kind that directly connects mobile advertising attribution and measurement with marketing automation in a single unified dashboard."

Today, marketers face fierce competition in vying for user attention. With millions of apps available to a user at any given time, app churn is all but guaranteed. Mobile users are distracted-browsing while commuting, watching television or while at work-and will only click, on average, half the number of times on mobile compared to desktop to find what they want before they abandon the search. The current approach to user engagement with mass communications, whether as push notifications or emails, has lost its potency.

"The number of apps and the sheer number of digital messages bombarding users across all channels has created a problem in getting the attention of customers. How do you as an app owner separate yourself from the pack with all this message pollution?" McKinley said. "Digital marketers are realizing that they have to actively engage their customers with customized, relevant, and timely content, at scale. The Engagementdashboard will maximize customer lifetime value for their brand."

Engagement is the next generation of push notifications, giving marketers the ability to send contextualized, personalized messaging based on valuable customer data, such as in-app user behavior. Marketers can automatically trigger customized messaging based on where customers left off in a funnel.

For example, a marketer can create a behavioral funnel within the app for users who add an item to their cart but do not complete the purchase. The marketer can then automatically send a push notification to each user when this series of events occurs. Via deep link, the push message can deliver the user back into the shopping cart for a rapid, seamless purchase. Kochava then attributes this purchase to the push message which is the marketer's "owned" media, giving them substantial savings over having to pay their ad programmatic or social partners for the conversion.

This next generation push messaging capability creates a full cycle loop for prospect targeting, customer acquisition, customer engagement, advertising attribution and budget optimization, all within the same Kochava dashboard.

"Marketers have to go beyond the idea of simply reaching customers at the right time. They must extend that notion to marketing the right products and services based on expanded real-time data categories and they can now do this within a seamless toolset," McKinley said.

How Engagement works

Engagement enables marketers to target the type of in-app behavior they choose and segment audiences by language, geo, device type and operating system. For example, one streaming company targets users who have completed three free video views but whose subscription to the service has lapsed.

Marketers can leverage this audience data to create dynamic, contextual messaging; use A/B testing to determine which messaging is most effective; anticipate and automatically react to leading indicators of churn; and visualize lift from these campaigns directly within the Analytics dashboard.

"Typically, with commodity push messaging, you'll see low open rates. But once you start adding data to the mix, invariably your open rates and conversions increase. In our experience, marketers see notable improvement in their push campaign success," McKinley said. "Our job is to help marketers activate data about their customers and add that into their mobile marketing initiatives to maximize the lifetime value of each customer."

Dynamic, contextual push messaging via Engagement push notifications gives marketers a more refined tool to keep their app fresh, timely and relevant to their customers. They can define specific audiences and craft custom messaging to engage those customers with the products and services they care about.

McKinley said, "With Engagement, marketers are deploying their money where it has the most impact to drive their key performance indicators, typically mobile-driven revenue."

