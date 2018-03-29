Quantzig, a global analytics solutions provider, has announced the completion of their latest big data analytics study on the pharmaceutical industry. A leading pharmaceutical industry wanted to collect information on metrics that would help them understand the connection between the amount of the drug that was manufactured, the amount prescribed, and the amount consumed.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180329005537/en/

Quantzig's Big Data Analytics Helps A Pharmaceutical Industry Client Devise Robust Risk Management Strategies. (Graphic: Business Wire)

According to the analytics experts at Quantzig, "Big data analytics solutions help organizations in increasing the use of advanced analytics software to boost sales."

The global pharmaceutical industry includes trades involved in the R&D, manufacturing, and distribution of medicines. The medicines offered by these pharmaceutical industry firms help in avoiding health problems, improving health results, and increasing the lifespan of individuals. The pharmaceutical industry also includes products that are prescription-based products, over-the-counter (OTC), and biologically-derived. Factors like the rise in the number of middle-class population in both developed and developing countries with higher disposable income and hope of better healthcare solutions are driving the growth of this industry.

Request a free demo to see how Quantzig's solutions can help you.

The solution presented by Quantzig helped the client gain actionable understandings into ways to expand the overall customer experience. The client was able to understand the efficiency of drugs better by analyzing social media sentiment.

This big data analytics solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

Measure and monitor whether medications are being used as prescribed

Analyze the number of drugs manufactured against supply data

To read more, request a free proposal

This big data analytics solution offered predictive insights on:

Innovating products, enhancing customer experience, and devising robust risk management strategies

Decreasing inventory write-downs

To read more, request a free proposal

View the big data analytics study here:

https://www.quantzig.com/content/pharmaceutical-industry-big-data-analytics

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on all of Quantzig's services and the solutions they have provided to Fortune 500 clients across all industries, please contact us.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180329005537/en/

Contacts:

Quantzig

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Consultant

US: +1 630 538 7144

UK: +44 208 629 1455

hello@quantzig.com

https://www.quantzig.com/contact-us