Royalton Luxury Resorts: Royalton Punta Cana wins the TUI TOP Quality 2018 award - continuing its banner year of industry accreditations

BARBADOS, Caribbean, March 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The upscale and modern Royalton Punta Cana, was acclaimed with the prestigious TUI Top Quality 2018 Award, as one of the best resorts in quality, management and service by the TUI Group, on the evening of March 6, 2018 at an appreciation gala held in the city of Berlin.

"Receiving this award is a tremendous honor for our team," said Mascia Nadin, General Manager of Royalton Punta Cana. "To be recognized as one of the best resorts in quality and customer satisfaction, deeply demonstrates our core values and hard work. It doesn't only reflect what we have gained this far but how we will continue to expand."

Obtaining this prestigious award honors the outstanding quality in customer satisfaction the resort has been committed to, allowing them to exceed all expectations and excel in the industry. This year alone, Royalton Punta Cana has been recognized by the 2018 AAA Four Diamond Award, the 2018 Apple Vacations Golden Apple Award, and the TripAdvisor Travelers' Choice Award, positioning it as the resort of choice for travellers seeking unforgettable memories and modern experiences in the Caribbean.

The resort has recently expanded its offerings to guests with the opening of Hideaway at Royalton Punta Cana, an award-winning adults-only resort brand.

Situated on one of Trip Advisor's top ten beaches in the world, Royalton Punta Cana is an elegantly appointed all-inclusive resort where beautiful architecture is combined with an exquisite product featuring incomparable service and incredible attention to detail. This upscale resort offers its guests the All-In Luxury feature including All-In Connectivity, the exclusive designer DreamBed, unlimited reservation-free à la carte dining, international and select premium bar service, 24/7 concierge service, and more.

About TUI Group

Established in 1923, the TUI Group is one of the world's largest travel and tourism company with headquarters in Germany. Its vertical integration business model consists of travel agencies, hotels, airlines, cruise ships, and retail stores.

The TOP QUALITY 2018 is an award presented by the TUI Group since 2015.

A quality assessment based on the results of the satisfaction survey and feedback evaluated by TUI travelers across the globe. The highest rated hotels have the best customer service satisfaction, first class management, outstanding leadership and exceptional safety standards. This award is considered as the highest recognition in the industry for a hotel's commitment to excellence.

About Royalton Luxury Resorts

Epitomizing modern elegance, award winning Royalton Luxury Resorts (http://www.royaltonresorts.com/) offer All-In Luxury vacations in some of the world's most popular tropical destinations including Jamaica, the Dominican Republic, Mexico, and Cuba. Boasting an array of world-class all-inclusive features including the premium, handcrafted DreamBed, unlimited reservation-free luxury dining, a Sports Event Guarantee, and more. Many of the resorts cater equally to families and couples alike, with industry-leading supervised kids and teen activities offered at no additional cost combined with family-friendly accommodation and dining options.

