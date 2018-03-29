The group of scientists has identified a new process by which holes get trapped in nanoparticles made of zinc oxide.A group of scientists from the U.S. Department of Energy's (DOE) Argonne National Laboratory has conducted research, published in the scientific magazine Nature, into the replacement of titanium dioxide in the manufacture of solar cells. Argonne's researchers said their study provides more insight on how holes get trapped in nanoparticles made of zinc oxide, a material which is considered vey promising for potential solar PV applications. Understanding how this trapping process ...

