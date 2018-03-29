The facility, which will power the company's headquarters, will raise its power production for self-consumption by 50%. The installation will also deliver part of its power surplus to other companies of the group and to the spot market.After almost five months of construction, Germany-based manufacturer of heating, industrial, and refrigeration systems, Viessmann has commissioned a 2 MW solar PV park at its headquarters in Allendorf, Hessen, central Germany. The 7,400 solar modules will deliver 1.8 GWh of solar power annually, according to the company. This increases Viessmann's own electricity ...

