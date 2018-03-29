Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) and Mobileye B.V. today announced that a final judgment was rendered by the Enterprise Chamber (Ondernemingskamer) of the Amsterdam Court of Appeals (Gerechtshof Amsterdam) on March 27, 2018 in the statutory compulsory acquisition proceeding (uitkoopprocedure) initiated by Cyclops Holdings, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Intel, for all remaining outstanding Mobileye shares.

The Enterprise Chamber has ordered all minority Mobileye shareholders to transfer their Mobileye shares to Cyclops in exchange for a payment of USD 63.54 per share in cash, increased by statutory interest accrued from August 21, 2017 until the date such Mobileye shares are transferred to Cyclops and minus any distributions made on such Mobileye shares in that same period (of which there had been none). All payments for Mobileye shares will be made subject to applicable withholding taxes. In accordance with the withholding tax ruling from the Israeli Tax Authority, any payment for Mobileye shares pursuant to the Enterprise Chamber's ruling will be subject to the completion and delivery of a Declaration of Status for Israeli Income Tax Purposes in the same form as was required for Mobileye shares tendered in the previously announced and completed tender offer.

From March 27, 2018 to 3:00 p.m. New York City time on April 25, 2018, Mobileye shareholders will have the opportunity to voluntarily adhere to the judgment of the Enterprise Chamber by transferring their Mobileye shares to Cyclops. Beneficial owners of Mobileye shares, including Mobileye shareholders who hold their shares through a broker, will be able to adhere to the judgment by means of a Letter of Voluntary Transfer, including by providing a Declaration of Status for Israeli Income Tax Purposes along with any other required documentation. Beneficial owners of Mobileye shares should contact their bank, broker or other financial intermediary for further information about the Letter of Voluntary Transfer and for copies of the Declaration of Status for Israeli Income Tax Purposes and any other documentation that must be submitted. Beneficial owners whose shares are transferred pursuant to a Letter of Voluntary Transfer are not expected to be required to submit a notarial deed to be able to transfer their Mobileye shares to Cyclops.

Registered owners of Mobileye shares will only be able to transfer their shares to Cyclops during the voluntary period pursuant to a Dutch notarial deed. Such a deed is required under Dutch law and may cause the process for transferring Mobileye shares to Cyclops during the voluntary period to be expensive, cumbersome and time-consuming. For example, each party may be required to provide a power of attorney, legalized and apostilled, and know-your-customer information, each to the satisfaction of the Dutch notary, and fees for execution of each such Dutch notarial deed by a Dutch notary can be expected to be between EUR 2,000 and EUR 5,000.

On April 25, 2018 or shortly thereafter, Cyclops plans to enforce the judgment of the Enterprise Chamber against the remaining Mobileye minority shareholders by paying the aggregate compulsory acquisition price for the remaining outstanding Mobileye shares to the consignment office of the Dutch Ministry of Finance. Upon such payment, ownership of all Mobileye shares not previously transferred to Cyclops will be transferred to Cyclops by operation of law, and the former holders of such shares will then be entitled to receive payment of USD 63.54 per share held as of the end of the voluntary period in cash, increased by applicable interest accrued, from the consignment office of the Dutch Ministry of Finance. Please note that the Dutch notarial deed requirements will not apply to the transfer of Mobileye shares to Cyclops by operation of law following the end of the voluntary period. Following consignment of funds to the consignment office of the Dutch Ministry of Finance, former holders of shares and/or their brokers will need to collect funds from the consignment office of the Dutch Ministry of Finance in accordance with procedures to be established by the consignment office of the Dutch Ministry of Finance, which may include requirements to provide certain documents that the consignment office of the Dutch Ministry of Finance may require in its discretion. All payments will still be subject to applicable withholding taxes and completion and delivery of a Declaration of Status for Israeli Income Tax Purposes (as described above).

Additional information will be provided on the transaction website at http://intelandmobileye.transactionannouncement.com/ following the end of the voluntary period.

For more information on how to receive payment for Mobileye shares, including how to provide a Declaration of Status for Israeli Income Tax Purposes, Mobileye shareholders may contact their bank, broker or other financial intermediary, or D.F. King Co., Inc., the information agent for the compulsory acquisition process, at:

D.F. King Co., Inc.

48 Wall Street, 22nd Floor

New York, New York 10005

Shareholders may call toll free: (800) 966-9021

Banks and Brokers may call collect: (212) 269-5550

Email: mobileye@dfking.com

Contacts:

Intel Media Relations

William Moss, 650-521-1754

william.moss@intel.com

or

Intel Investor Relations

Mark Henninger, 408-653-9944

mark.h.henninger@intel.com

or

Mobileye Media Relations

Alexis Blais, 203-682-8270

mobileyepr@icrinc.com

or

Dan Galves, 917-960-1525

Senior VP, Chief Communications Officer

dan.galves@mobileye.com