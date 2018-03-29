Technavio's latest market research report on the global baby stroller and pram market provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2018-2022. Technaviodefines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

According to Technavio analysts, the global baby stroller and pram market will grow at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period. Innovation and portfolio extension leading to premiumization of product is a major factor driving the market's growth.

In the global baby stroller and pram market, when compared to other types of regular strollers and prams, baby strollers and prams that comes with innovative features and functionality are priced high. Over the years, parenting has become easy and convenient due to the integration of modern technologies and innovation in baby strollers and prams by the manufacturers. Moreover, portfolio extension done by the players in the market also result in product premiumization. Add-on features and designs are adopted by the players to differentiate themselves from other competitors.

In this report, Technavio highlights the demand for eco-friendly strollers as one of the key emerging trends driving the global baby stroller and pram market:

Emerging demand for eco-friendly strollers

Nowadays, parents are becoming very conscious of materials used in the making of baby strollers so that such products should not harm their babies. Among the environment-conscious customers, eco-friendly strollers are new and trending products that have gained extreme popularity. Parents of a newborn baby, while buying a stroller, are curious to gain awareness related to manufacturing processes, risks associated with toxins used in making the baby strollers, and reusability of the strollers. Bisphenol A (BPA), formaldehyde, and polyvinyl chloride (PVC) are some of the harmful chemicals that are used in the manufacturing of strollers.

"Players operating in the baby stroller category are stressing on meeting the safety standards and provide the eco-friendly baby strollers to the customers. One of the competitor, is offering eco-friendly strollers that are made using recycled polyester that is formed from post-consumer water bottles. The strollers are eco-friendly and are not harmful to the babies. Such trend of using eco-friendly baby products including baby strollers may augment growth for this type of stroller in the global baby stroller and pram market during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on toys and baby products

Global baby stroller and pram market segmentation

This market research report segments the global baby stroller and pram market into the following products, including comfort stroller, buggies, comfort pram, 3-wheeler stroller, and tandem stroller and key regions, including the Americas, APAC, and EMEA.

The comfort stroller segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for nearly 37% of the market. The market share for this product is expected to increase by 2022. The fastest growing product is buggies, which will account for nearly 27% of the total market share by 2022.

EMEA was the leading region for the global baby stroller and pram market in 2017, accounting for a market share of nearly 41%. By 2022, APAC is expected to register the highest growth rate of nearly 4%.

