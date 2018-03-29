Consumer prices in Germany undershot market forecasts last month, despite the sharp acceleration seen in food costs. Headline CPI advanced at a 0.4% month-on-month pace in March, according to the country's Ministry of Finance, bringing the year-on-year rate of gains to 1.6% (consensus: 1.7%). In February, CPI had advanced at a clip of 1.2%. On a harmonised basis, German CPI was up by 0.4% over the month and 1.5% year-on-year (consensus: 1.6%). By categories, food prices saw the largest pick-up, ...

