Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 29, 2018) - Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation (TSX: AI) ("Atrium") will be releasing its financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2018 at the end of the day on Wednesday, April 25, 2018, as previously announced.

Interested parties are invited to participate in a conference call with management on Thursday, April 26, 2018 at 4:00 p.m. ET. To participate or listen to the conference call live, please call 1 (888) 241-0551 or (647) 427-3415. For a replay of the conference call (available until May 9, 2018) please call 1 (855) 859-2056, Conference ID 4799748.

Shareholders and other interested parties are reminded that they are invited to attend the company's Annual Meeting of Shareholders on Thursday, April 26 at 11:00 a.m. ET, at the First Canadian Place Gallery, 100 King Street West, Toronto.

About Atrium

Canada's Premier Non-Bank Lender

Atrium is a non-bank provider of residential and commercial mortgages that lends in major urban centres in Canada where the stability and liquidity of real estate are high. Atrium's objectives are to provide its shareholders with stable and secure dividends and preserve shareholders' equity by lending within conservative risk parameters.

Atrium is a Mortgage Investment Corporation (MIC) as defined in the Income Tax Act (Canada), so is not taxed on income provided that its taxable income is paid to its shareholders in the form of dividends within 90 days after December 31 each year. Such dividends are generally treated by shareholders as interest income, so that each shareholder is in the same position as if the mortgage investments made by the company had been made directly by the shareholder. For further information, please refer to regulatory filings available at www.sedar.com or Atrium's website at www.atriummic.com.

