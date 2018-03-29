Penticton, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 29, 2018) - Green Mountain Health Alliance Ltd. ("Green Mountain" or the "Company") has announced that Dr. David Chartrand has joined its board of Directors. The large scale, low cost, quality cannabis wholesaler made the announcement at its annual general meeting on Friday. - Visuals attached, video and photographs.





"Dr. David Chartrand is successful in both public and private sector management. He has a strong belief in traditional values of family and community and served his people as six term President of the Manitoba Métis Federation, making him the organizations longest serving President. He has built his staff from 7 in 1996 to over 750 today, establishing and delivering programs and services for the advancement of the Métis people. On the national stage, President Chartrand is actively engaged in the fight for Métis rights and in pursuing the goal of a strong relationship with the federal government. His business track record and his support for Indigenous economic development is aligned with the Green Mountain mandate, and we are pleased he has come onto the board," said Wade Attwood, President, Co-Founder and fellow Director of Green Mountain.

Dr. Chartrand responded, "Looking across Canada, Green Mountain has brought in expertise from business, science, medicine, Indigenous, environmental and engineering perspectives. Wade said to me he was going to build and invest in something he wants to be the best, and I believe he has achieved it. We want to produce the best product we possibly can, sustainably, with respect to the planet and to benefit all our partners and shareholders, including sharing value with the Penticton Indian Band directly."

Dr. Chartrand went on to say, "On behalf of Green Mountain, we express our appreciation to the Penticton Indian Band for their support for this prime location. By sharing revenue with the Penticton Band, Green Mountain will be an economic growth engine for Penticton and the municipality. There is real cohesion between the Métis Nation in Manitoba. It is a wise investment in Green Mountain, as Pimicikamak Okimawin in Manitoba have already made, to benefit our communities too, a win-win."

Friday morning, Dr. David Chartrand was part of the team that broke ground on Green Mountain's 200,000 square foot facility, on a company-owned 16 acre lot near Kaleden, BC.

Green Mountain's initial test facility is scheduled to be complete by the Fall, ready for the first test harvest before the end of 2018. Over the next thirty months, three facilities will be completed, bringing the company to over 1,000,000 square feet for production, testing, R&D, processing, training and office space.

Green Mountain is currently in the mid stages of Health Canada's Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations (ACMPR) process.

About Green Mountain Health Alliance Ltd.: Green Mountain Health Alliance Ltd (GMHA) is a capacity wholesale cannabis company developing large scale, low cost production facilities in the Okanagan, B.C.. The Company has submitted an application to become a licensed cultivator, processor and distributor of cannabis within Health Canada's Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations ("ACMPR")

As a wholesale producer, GMHA aims to fill a gap in the Canadian cannabis market, including the emerging recreational cannabis market, upon legalisation in Canada. This business model effectively eliminates retail risk. The company has secured over 140 acres with the potential for over 1,000,000 square feet of growing space. The first site will be an 200,000 square foot facility on a 16 acre parcel, located in Canada's best growing area, the Okanagan.

Green Mountain's experienced team and strong partnerships are focused on cost effective and efficient production of medical cannabis. The company is committed to best in class practices for low energy and sustainable production.

For further information:

John King

Chief Executive Officer

jking@greenmountainhealthalliance.com



Dave Coolidge

VP Business Development

dcoolidge@greenmountainhealthalliance.com

Tel: (250) 486-5454

www.greenmountainhealthalliance.com