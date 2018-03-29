Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 29, 2018) - Aleafia Health (TSXV: ALEF) is the latest new listing on the TSX Venture Exchange, following a business combination with Canabo Medical (TSXV: CMM). Aleafia, a vertically integrated company, applies a patient-first, physician-led, and research-driven approach to medical cannabis care.

InvestmentPitch.com has produced a "video" which discusses this news. If this link is not enabled, please visit www.InvestmentPitch.com and enter "Aleafia" in the search box.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

http://www.investmentpitch.com/

As a result of the amalgamation, Aleafia's assets now include 23 Canabo medical clinics located across Canada staffed by a team of more than 80 licensed practicing physicians. Since the Canabo name is already synonymous with the highest standard of medicinal cannabis healthcare, all 23 clinics will continue to be branded with the Canabo name.

The company is also an Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations (ACMPR) licensed producer and owns a 7,000 square foot medical cannabis production facility situated on 76 acres of prime farmland in Scugog, Ontario where the company is actively implementing its expansion strategy. The first phase of this proposed expansion-150,000 square feet-is fully funded and expected to be completed by the end of 2018.

Additionally, with one of the largest, single observational databases, management believes that Aleafia will be a desirable partner by organizations and institutions conducting much-needed research into the effects and benefits of medical cannabis across a wide range of chronic illnesses.

Raf Souccar, President and CEO, stated: "Our colleagues at Canabo Medical Clinics have worked tirelessly and passionately to develop a clinic model that delivers the highest standard of patient care. We look forward to a long and meaningful partnership as we go forward as a united organization where increasingly sophisticated strains of medically authorized cannabis can be an alternative to the opioids that have wreaked such havoc on Canadian families."

Dr. Daniel Schecter, Executive Director and Co-founder of Canabo Medical Clinic, added: "Our patients are only seen on a referral basis, which ensures that their circle of care remains unbroken and that all members of their medical team are involved in ensuring positive patient outcomes."

Dr. Michael Verbora, a director of Aleafia, stated: "Our team is committed to understanding medicinal cannabis benefits across a wide variety of conditions. Our plan is to collaborate with a variety of organizations to help conduct high-quality studies that contribute to the field in a strongly academic manner." Dr. Verbora was recently appointed as an assistant professor at McMaster Medical School.

The company recently closed a brokered private placement, raising gross proceeds of $30,213,750 from the placement of 24,171,000 units priced at $1.25 per unit. Each unit consisted of 1 share and one-half a warrant, with each full warrant exercisable at $1.75 for 18 months.

For more information, please visit the company's website www.aleafiainc.com, contact Bob Santos, Corporate Affairs, at 416-860-5665 or email bob.santos@aleafiainc.com.

About InvestmentPitch Media

Investmentpitch Media leverages the power of video, which together with its extensive distribution, positions a company's story ahead of the 1,000's of companies seeking awareness and funding from the financial community. The company specializes in producing short videos based on significant news releases, research reports and other content of interest to investors.

CONTACT:

InvestmentPitch Media

Barry Morgan, CFO

bmorgan@investmentpitch.com