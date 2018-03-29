Invesco Perpetual Select Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name Craig Cleland

2 Reason for the notification

a) Position/status Non-executive Director

b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification

3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc

b) LEI 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code UK Equity Shares of 1p

GB00B1DPVL60

b) Nature of the transaction Purchase for SIPP

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) £1.7290 5,000

d) Aggregated information

-Aggregated volume

-Price As per c) above

e) Date of the transaction 2018-03-29

f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange

4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code Global Equity Income Shares of 1p

GB00B1DQ6472

b) Nature of the transaction Purchase for SIPP

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) £2.00 5,000

d) Aggregated information

-Aggregated volume

-Price As per c) above

e) Date of the transaction 2018-03-29

f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange

4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code Balanced Risk Allocation Shares of 1p

GB00B1DQ6696

b) Nature of the transaction Purchase for SIPP

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) £1.3879 5,000

d) Aggregated information

-Aggregated volume

-Price As per c) above

e) Date of the transaction 2018-03-29