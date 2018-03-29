sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 29.03.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 577 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

WKN: 1284 ISIN: GB0008825324 Ticker-Symbol:  
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
29.03.2018 | 15:29
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire
London, March 29

The company announces the following unaudited data

as at 28 March 2018 - Using BID Valuations

NAV per ord share (excl income) with debt at par value 1268.52 p

NAV per ord share (excl income) with debt at market value* 1258.11 p

NAV per ord share (incl income) with debt at par value 1278.73 'XD' p

NAV per ord share (incl income) with debt at market value* 1268.33 'XD' p

"*based on the mid market value of the debenture debt at valuation point,

"

source: Interactive Data

For more information please visit our website at

www.templebarinvestments.co.uk/


© 2018 PR Newswire