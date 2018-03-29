Mobile Device Management (MDM) Market Worth 7.86 Billion USD by 2023

PUNE, India, March 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

According to a new market research report "Mobile Device Management (MDM) Market by Type (Solution (Device Management, Application Management, & Security Management), and Service), Deployment Type (Cloud & On-Premises), Organization Size, Industry Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2023", published by MarketsandMarkets', the Mobile Device Management (MDM) Market size is expected to grow from USD 2.81 Billion in 2018 to USD 7.86 Billion by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 22.8% during the forecast period.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg )



Browse 75 market data Tables and 43 Figures spread through 146 Pages and in-depth TOC on"Mobile Device Management (MDM) Market"

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/mobile-device-management-market-105562389.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report

The propagation of smartphones and tablets, the growing security concerns to protect corporate data, and the increasing need for MDM solutions to manage and synchronize different platforms through a single console are expected to be the major factors in driving the Mobile Device Management Market.

MDM solutions segment is expected to hold a larger market size during the forecast period

Among the solutions and services segment, the MDM solutions segment is expected to hold a larger market size during the forecast period. The uptake of corporate-owned devices and advancements in business applications and technologies are expected to have driven the adoption of MDM solutions across businesses. However, the MDM solution providers have been developing and delivering a range of solutions, such as device management, application management, security management, and email management, in the MDM suite, so that these solutions can match up to the business needs of enterprises.

Speak to Analyst @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalyst.asp?id=105562389

Cloud deployment type is expected to witness a faster growth rate during the forecast period

Under the deployment types, the cloud deployment type is expected to hold the larger market size. It is also expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. Most of the industry verticals, such as telecom, manufacturing and automotive, education, transportation, logistics, utilities, and retail, prefer cloud-based MDM solutions. In addition to this, the Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) are also rapidly moving toward the cloud deployment type, due to budget constraints and the ease of accessibility of cloud-based MDM solutions.

Healthcare industry vertical is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

In the industry vertical segment, the healthcare industry vertical is expected to be one of the fastest growing in the Mobile Device Management Market. The increasing world population, changing lifestyle, and the increasing awareness of health-related issues are expected to have collectively contributed to the massive growth of the healthcare industry vertical. Furthermore, the wide use of mobile devices among patients, doctors, nurses, and other supporting staff has increased across the globe. This is expected to drive the adoption of MDM solutions in this industry vertical.

North America is expected to hold the largest market size, whereas Asia Pacific (APAC) to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Among regions, North America is expected to hold the largest market size in the market during the forecast period, followed by the European region. The North American region has been receptive toward adopting MDM solutions within organizations to safeguard its content from piracy and data breaches, web and network threat security, cyber-attacks, and severe data losses. The US and Canada are expected to be the major contributing countries to this region; almost all major companies of the Mobile Device Management Market are located in these 2 countries.

In terms of the growth rate, the APAC region is expected to experience a strong growth in the coming years, as organizations in this region are looking forward to adopting enterprise mobility solutions for meeting their demands of a dynamic mobile workforce. Economic growth, young population, cloud-based solutions for SMEs, use of local brand tablets and smartphones for business purposes, and the growing Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) trend are expected to be some of the factors that are driving the overall market in this region.

The key players in the Mobile Device Management Market include BlackBerry (Canada), IBM (US), Microsoft (US), MobileIron (US), VMware (US), Citrix Systems (US), ManageEngine (US), SAP (Germany), Sophos (UK), and SOTI (Canada). The key innovators include Mitsogo (US) and 42Gears Mobility Systems (India).

Know more about the Mobile Device Management Market:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/mobile-device-management-market-105562389.html

About MarketsandMarkets'

MarketsandMarkets' provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 5000 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets' for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets' are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets' now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets' is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "RT" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.



Contact:

Mr. Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets' INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com





Visit Our Blog @ http://www.marketsandmarketsblog.com/market-reports/telecom-it

Connect with us on LinkedIn @ http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets