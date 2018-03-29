

CHARLOTTE (dpa-AFX) - Bank of America (BAC) announced that Merrill Edge will open 600 new investment centers, bringing its total to 2,800 by 2020. The 600 new Merrill Edge investment centers will be added to new and existing Bank of America financial center locations. Bank of America said the effort is part of its previously mentioned plan to invest heavily in both physical and digital presence across the United States, entering new markets and redesigning more than a third of its existing financial centers.



Bank of America currently has 4,500 financial centers across the United States, including 2,200 with dedicated, on-site Merrill Edge Financial Solutions Advisors and another 770 through video conferencing. Merrill Edge is a streamlined financial platform that offers access to online and advised investing, trading, brokerage and Bank of America banking services.



