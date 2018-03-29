Aggreko-owned storage system experts Younicos claimed first place in the pv magazine Energy Storage Highlights award. Alexander Schönfeldt, the company's VP sales EMEA, describes this award-winning concept and reveals more details about Younicos' new rental storage system.For the Energy Storage Europe Exhibition and Conference held in Düsseldorf, Germany in mid-March, pv magazine teamed up with Messe Düsseldorf to produce a 32-page storage special issue that led with a prestigious Energy Storage Highlights Award. Among the many entrants, the winning storage innovation - as identified via the ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...