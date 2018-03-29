

WOLFSBURG (dpa-AFX) - The Volkswagen brand is starting a diesel campaign for its customers in Germany in April. The new Germany Guarantee gives the buyers of new and year-old vehicles with diesel engines purchased from a Volkswagen dealership additional security and will keep them on the road in the event of a driving ban, Volkswagen (VKW.L, VLKAF.PK, VOW.BE) said.



The Volkswagen Group's successful environmental incentive has already taken some 170,000 old diesel vehicles from the road since August 2017 and replaced them with efficient and clean current models. Approximately 120,000 of these customers have chosen a Volkswagen brand model.



Volkswagen said that its new Germany Guarantee is free of charge and will apply to the purchase of a new or a year-old car with a diesel engine from a Volkswagen dealership from 1 April throughout 2018. It is valid for three years from the date of purchase and offers customers who would be affected by possible driving restrictions at their home or working address the opportunity to exchange vehicles.



The affected customer will receive an offer that the participating Volkswagen dealership will buy back the original model for the current value determined by the independent institution, Deutsche Automobil Treuhand (DAT, German Automobile Trust), if the customer then buys from the same dealership a new or year-old vehicle which would not be affected by driving restrictions.



The participating Volkswagen dealership will give the customer a model-dependent trade-in premium with a maximum value corresponding to the previous environmental incentive. The vehicle exchange will be dealt with the involved Volkswagen Partner and in addition via Volkswagen's digital ecosystem at volkswagen-we.de. Beginning April 2018, Volkswagen partners will provide detailed information on how to benefit from the Germany Guarantee.



The Volkswagen brand has already taken some 120,000 old diesel vehicles with Euro 1 through Euro 4 emissions standards from the road since August 2017 with its successful environmental incentive, thus making a substantial contribution to improving the air quality of German cities. Therefore, the measure will be continued as a diesel environmental incentive for new diesel vehicles until 30 June 2018. The previous model-dependent premiums will continue unchanged, the company said.



The environmental incentive offered by the brands Audi, SEAT, ŠKODA, Volkswagen and Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles in Germany is to be extended to the end of June 2018. With this move, the Volkswagen Group, together with its brands, is continuing its efforts to make a sustainable, fast and effective contribution to improving air quality. For owners of older diesel vehicles in accordance with exhaust emission standards EU1 to EU4, this means that they can claim an environmental incentive of up to 10,000 euros, depending on the brand, if they opt for an EU6 diesel vehicle. In addition, there will be a 'mobility pledge' for city centers for customers with EU6 vehicles.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX