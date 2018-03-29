The latest market research report by Technavio on the global commercial high-speed hybrid ovens marketpredicts a CAGR of close to 6% during the period 2018-2022.

The report segments the global commercial high-speed hybrid ovens market by product, including touch screen commercial high-speed hybrid ovens and digital commercial high-speed hybrid ovens and by geography, including the Americas, EMEA, and APAC. It provides a detailed illustration of the major factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Here are some key findings of the global commercial high-speed hybrid ovens market, according to Technavio food and beverage researchers:

Increase in demand for rapid cooking ovens: a major market driver

Growing preference for ovens with multi-cooking options: emerging market trend

The Americas dominated the global commercial high-speed hybrid ovens market with nearly 40% share in 2017

In 2017, the touch screen commercial high-speed hybrid ovens dominated the market with nearly 58% share

Factors such as the quality of food served, customer service, and volume of food sold per day play a major role in the success of foodservice establishments such as small-to-midsize restaurants and others. Among end-users, given such a scenario, the operational efficiency plays a critical role in the demand for such equipment. During peak hours, high operational efficiency ensures quick turnaround time for orders, which, in turn, enhances the customer experience as well as increases the volume of food sold by foodservice establishments.

Growing preference for ovens with multi-cooking options: emerging trend

To cook food items, commercial high-speed hybrid ovens use a combination of microwave, impinged convection, and infrared radiation technology. With the help of this combined technology, several foodservice establishments can cook food items such as pizza, French fries, panini, toasted subs, quesadilla, roasted chicken breast, cookies, and others in a short duration of time. Also, the equipment has various multi-cooking options with pre-programmed settings.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on food service, "One of the competitors came up with a model that has a feature to store up to 80 program settings, which is categorized on the basis of groups. The model also consists of customizable menu settings."

Global market opportunities

In terms of regional dominance, the Americas led the global commercial high-speed hybrid ovens market, followed by EMEA and APAC in 2017. During the forecast period, the foodservice market in the Americas is anticipated to see major demand. The increased rate of adoption of equipment in the region has enabled the players in the market to offer equipment with advanced features such as WiFi accessibility through which end-users can easily update software using the Internet. Such features are expected to drive the demand for the equipment in the region. Players are also focused on increasing the operational efficiency and contain costs to improve customer satisfaction, especially end-users that operate on a small or medium scale.

