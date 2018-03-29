

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - FMC Corp. (FMC) said that it expects first quarter adjusted earnings to exceed the high end of its prior guidance range of $1.45 to $1.59 per share, and that it expects full year 2018 adjusted earnings to exceed the high end of its prior guidance range of $5.20 to $5.60 per share.



Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $1.51 per share for the first-quarter, and $5.48 per share for fiscal year 2018. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



FMC expects the first quarter performance to be driven by stronger segment earnings. In FMC Agricultural Solutions segment, a combination of strong customer demand and lower achieved operating costs are leading to higher earnings. FMC Lithium is also performing very well in the first quarter, driven by continued strong market conditions.



