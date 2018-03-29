Regulatory News:

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE: PM) today informs its shareholders that it is holding the 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders of PMI at 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 9, 2018 at the Empire State Ballroom, Grand Hyatt New York, 109 East 42nd Street, New York, New York, U.S.A., for the following purpose:

Only shareholders of record on March 16, 2018 are entitled to vote at the meeting, or at adjournments or postponements of the meeting.

To obtain copies of PMI's proxy statement for its 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders and the necessary documents to vote your shares, please consult PMI's website at www.pmi.com/investors.

