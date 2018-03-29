Atlas Mara Limited - ATMA - Trading Update

TORTOLA, BRITISH VIRGIN ISLANDS / ACCESSWIRE / March 29, 2018 / Atlas Mara Limited (the "Company" or the "Group"), the sub-Saharan Africa banking group, today provides the following trading update ahead of the announcement of the Group's financial year-end results for 31 December 2017.

The Board expects profit after tax for the year to significantly exceed the current market expectations and guidance previously stating that "we are targeting reported earnings for 2017 to be more than double the level achieved in 2016" of $8.4 million. Profit after tax of around $40 million, with projected earnings per share of $0.35.

The cost savings achieved for the year ended 31 December 2017 is expected to be in line with the levels previously communicated to the market.

We will provide a more detailed update on trading in the final results for the year ending 31 December 2017, which are expected to be released on 30 April 2018.

Contact details

Investors:

Kojo Dufu, +1 212 883 4330

Media:

Teneo Blue Rubicon, +44 (20) 7260 2700

Anthony Silverman

