

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Just two days after the White House said President Donald Trump has confidence in Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin, the president revealed he is replacing the head of the department responsible for providing vital services to America's veterans.



Trump announced in a post on Twitter on Wednesday that he intends to nominate White House physician Ronny Jackson to replace Shulkin.



'I am pleased to announce that I intend to nominate highly respected Admiral Ronny L. Jackson, MD, as the new Secretary of Veterans Affairs,' Trump tweeted.



He added, 'I am thankful for Dr. David Shulkin's service to our country and to our GREAT VETERANS!'



Trump also said Robert Wilkie, currently Under Secretary of Defense for Personnel and Readiness, will serve as acting VA Secretary.



Jackson made headlines earlier this year when he held a press conference declaring Trump in 'very, very good health.'



Earlier this week, multiple news sources suggested Shulkin could be the latest member of Trump's administration to be ousted, but the White House downplayed the reports.



'We hear these types of rumors every day,' White House Deputy Press Secretary Hogan Gidley told Fox News on Monday. 'At this point in time, though, [Trump] does have confidence in Dr. Shulkin.'



'He is a secretary and he has done some great things at the VA,' Gidley added. 'As you know, the president wants to put the right people in the right place at the right time and that could change.'



The comments from Gidley came as reports indicated Shulkin could be fired amid disputes with VA staffers and government investigations of alleged spending abuses.



Shulkin joins other recently departed White House officials, including chief economic adviser Gary Cohn, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, and National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster.



White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders denied reports McMaster was being removed less than a week before Trump revealed he is being replaced by former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations John Bolton.



