Kirkland Lake, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 29, 2018) - Mistango River Resources (CSE: MIS) (the "Company") is pleased to report that the Company will drill test 7 anomalies from its newly acquired claim package in the Sackville/Aldina twps. Several identified targets derived from a IP survey and the recently completed work at its 100%-owned Sackville/Aldina Property located approximately 50 kilometers west of Thunder Bay, Ontario.

The Sackville project has been of high interest to the Company over a number of years with several exploration programs being completed attempting to ultimately discover the in-situ source of historic a large high-grade polymetallic boulder-train located on the property. The three largest being approximately 3 tonnes ("Stares"), 10 tonnes ("Boomer") and 15 tonnes ("Calvert"), discovered over a distance of approximately 1.8 kilometres and all being generally aligned in a northeast to southeast orientation consistent with ice flow direction. Historical and typical grades for the Stares Boulder: 12% Zn, 0.6% Cu, 4.4% Pb, 359 g/t Ag, 5.52 g/t Au and the Calvert boulder: 8.8% Zn, 0.26% Cu, 1.70% Pb, 214 g/t Ag, 3.51 g/t Au. (Ni-43-101 Report on Sackville dated August 2010).

Current targets for drill testing are strataform VTEM / IP / Magnetic anomalies located approximately 5 kilometres to the northeast of the known debris field. Historic mapping and recent mechanical trenching efforts by the Company have identified intermediate to felsic rocks as well as quartz-eye rhyolite breccia in close proximity to priority drill target "Anomalies 7 and 3". Quartz-eye rhyolite breccia is considered important as the mineral bearing boulder debris is of the similar composition.

To view the "Calvert" / "Boomer" boulders, one of which, the "Calvert", currently sits on display at the Lakehead University Campus in Thunder Bay:

Ilian Iliev,M.Sc.P.Geo, is a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101 standards and has supervised, reviewed the preparation and approved the technic al disclosure in the news release.

