Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 29, 2018) - Prospero Silver Corp. (TSXV: PSL) ("Company" or "Prospero") is pleased to announce the results of the third hole of a 3-hole drill program at the Pachuca SE project close to the historic mining city of Pachua in Hidalgo State, Mexico. Prospero announced earlier this month that it had discovered a new gold and silver-bearing epithermal vein system with holes 1 and 2 of the program. Drilling has confirmed the presence of highly anomalous silver values hosted by blind epithermal veining in 3 widely separated zones hosted by 7km of structures on the property.

Hole 3 tested the east-west striking Aguayutla structure to the north of holes 1 and 2 and cut multiple zones of anomalous silver values hosted by structures in altered volcanics, including 121.3g/t Ag + 0.37g/t Au over 1.5m from 407.4m downhole. This intercept included a high-grade sample with abundant argentite which assayed 870ppm Ag over 20cm.

Drilling of the Pachuca targets continues drilling the third of three initial projects funded by Fortuna Silver in early stage "proof of concept" programs. Under the terms of a strategic investment from Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (NYSE: FSM, TSX: FVI) made in May 2017, phase one funding of $1,500,000 was applied of which 80% was to be allocated to drilling and 20% to new project generation. Prospero was the operator of all three drill projects. At Pachuca SE, an 1,800m drill program tested 3 targets with deep, angled holes. Drill collar maps and draft sections for the Pachuca drill holes are available on Prospero's website at: http://www.prosperosilver.com/s/Pachuca-SE.asp. The results published here are from initial priority assays. Additional samples are being processed for additional argillic alteration zones in all three holes.

Tawn Albinson, the President of Prospero said: "The limited program we've just finished demonstrates that the Pachua SE property hosts a number of blind epithermal veins with silver and gold mineralization; exactly what we'd hoped to see at the property. The discovery validates the science-based strategy we've applied to our exploration for blind epithermal targets; a strategy which we've implemented in the drilling and generative work with Fortuna. The next step at Pachuca will be additional drilling program to extend mineralization in the veins. "

Hole PSE-18-03

Hole PSE-18-03 was drilled to a total downhole depth of 453.1m from north to south at an inclination of -47°. To test beneath structures exposed in clay pits along the Aguayutla structure. The hole cut a bimodal volcanic series of dacites and andesites. From surface to approximately 120m the hole cut dacites. Below 120m it cut predominantly andesites to the end of hole. The structures exposed in the pits were intersected roughly 245m downhole, or 170-200m vertically below surface. The main structures and a series of minor quartz ± calcite ± sulphide veins were cut with the highest assays as follows:

From (m) To (m) Downhole Interval (m)* Au ppm Ag ppm 201.00 201.30 0.30 0.08 18.0 353.45 355.35 1.90 0.07 17.3 407.35 408.85 1.50 0.37 121.3

including 0.20 1.74 870.0

*True thickness estimated at approximately 85% of the downhole interval.

These intersections and values are significantly higher and wider at depth when compared with centimetric-sized veinlets sampled in the surface pits which carried maximum silver values in the 1-5 ppm range. At 249.1 to 253.0m a flow banded rhyolite dike was intersected which was not observed at surface.

About the Pachuca SE Property

The 7,256 hectare Pachuca SE concession is 24km SE of the city of Pachuca, Hidalgo. Infrastructure is excellent. Major power lines and the Pachuca-Tulancingo freeway cross the middle of the property. Pachuca SE is on strike from the Pachuca-Real del Monte epithermal vein camp, one of the world's largest epithermal precious metal deposits and the local geology is typical of a high-level epithermal environment. The concession covers multiple kilometres of structurally controlled alteration at surface which Prospero's team believe is the surface expression of blind low-sulfidation epithermal-style veining.

Qualified Person

Tawn Albinson, M.Sc., President of the Company, is a Qualified Person, as defined in NI 43-101, and is responsible for the technical content of this news release. Mr. Albinson is a Member of the American Institute of Professional Geologists and a Certified Professional Geologist (CPG) No. 11368.

About Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.

Fortuna is a growth-oriented, precious metals producer focused on mining opportunities in Latin America. The company's primary assets are the Caylloma silver mine in southern Peru, the San Jose silver-gold mine in Mexico and the fully-permitted Lindero gold project in Argentina.

About Prospero Silver Corp.

Prospero is a Mexico-focused project generator listed on the TSX.V under the symbol PSL.V. Prospero's aim is to discover world-class precious metal projects in the major mineral belts of Mexico. The Company applies a unique blend of practical exploration experience, cutting-edge mineral deposit science, and an extensive knowledge of Mexico's geology to find new gold and silver systems. Our exploration programs are run by a small but highly-focused geological team based in Mexico.

For further information please contact:

Ralph Rushton

Exec VP Business Development

Tel: 604 307 0055

William Murray

Chairman

Tel: 604 288 2553

