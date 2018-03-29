Herald Finance: 2 Emerging Technology Stocks That Could Spark New Industry Trends

CORAL GABLES, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 29, 2018 / U.S. index futures jumped on Thursday. Investors await key inflation data and technology stocks have seen a recovery during the early part of the premarket session. This follows a roller coaster week for Wall Street.



Tom Ognar the portfolio manager of the $4.5-billion Wells Fargo Growth Fund beat 93 per cent of peers over the past year. Ognar is unmoved "Think of things like your thermostat that used to be pretty basic and analogue. Now you can control them with your phone," said Ognar. "Your coffee machine, your coffee maker -- it's a huge secular shift that hopefully will continue to put up sustainable growth."

Companies are finding unique opportunities in this space and some have seen increases in price and volume include Block One Capital (OTCQB: BKPPF) and Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGR)

For More Info, CLICK HERE.

Block One Capital (BKPPF) is an investment company focused on high growth opportunities in the blockchain and digital currency mining sector. Recently the company announced an update on its Finzat Block LLC. The company is a US-based mortgage blockchain company and it is currently working to streamline and digitize the US mortgage market.

Block One Capital has built an investment portfolio through an offering of class leading investments across multiple segments of this new industry that include both blockchain technology and cryptocurrency mining. Finzat has specifically targeted the mortgage industry, which is a $9.9 trillion sector. Block One Capital is looking to transform the US mortgage collateral and compliance marketplace as we know it, by applying advanced blockchain principles. Over the last several weeks, shares of Block One have seen some of their most active trading sessions since entering the public space as prices have hovered between $0.50-$0.60.

For More Details on Block One Capital (BKPPF) | (BLOK), CLICK HERE.

Avinger, Inc. has targeted a bit of a different side of the technology industry. The company is a leading developer of innovative treatments for peripheral artery disease. This morning they announced that Arne Schwindt, M.D., a vascular surgeon at St. Franziskus Hospital in Münster, Germany, successfully treated the first three patients with the extended nosecone version of the next generation Pantheris Lumivascular atherectomy system (A400EX).

"We appreciate Dr. Schwindt's continued partnership with us in our objective to improve physician user experience with our technology while continuing to generate positive patient outcomes," said Jeff Soinski, Avinger's president and CEO. "Dr. Schwindt's feedback will continue to be invaluable as we launch our Pantheris next generation platform in additional sites both in the EU and in the US, once we receive FDA 510(k) clearance."

Shares were up sharply during premarket trading on Thursday morning.

To Access More Free Reports, CLICK HERE.

About HeraldFinance.com

HeraldFinance.com is a finance newspaper covering news, analysis, expert commentary and interviews in the field of industry, economy, currencies, advertorials, promoted posts and everything related to the world of finance.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither HeraldFinance nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. HeraldFinance.com is owned by JSG Communications & expects to be compensated up to $500,000.00 by Block One Capital Inc. for a period beginning March 3, 2018 and ending September 5, 2018, to publicly disseminate information about (BKPPF). We may buy or sell additional shares of (BKPPF) in the open market at any time, including before, during or after the Website and Information, provide public dissemination of favorable Information. We own zero shares. Full Disclaimer Click Here.

To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://HeraldFinance.com.

NO WARRANTY

HeraldFinance, the Author and the Reviewer (collectively referred to as the "Publishers") are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted by the Publishers whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. The Publishers expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise, arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, the Publishers do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness, or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

Contact:

news@HeraldFinance.com

SOURCE: HeraldFinance.com