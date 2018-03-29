Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Co's Investment Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc

Headline: Final Dividend

The Directors of Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc are pleased to propose a Final Dividend for the year ended 31 January 2018, of 10.15p per share, making a total dividend for the year of 20.80p per share, an increase of 21.6% on the total dividend for the previous year. Based on the year end share price of 520p this gives a dividend yield of 4.0%.

Subject to shareholder approval at the Company's AGM to be held on 7 June 2018, this dividend will be payable on 8 June 2018 to Ordinary Shareholders on the register on 4 May 2018. The shares will be quoted ex-dividend on 3 May 2018.

Kelly Nice

for and on behalf of

Invesco Asset Management Limited

Corporate Company Secretary

29 March 2018