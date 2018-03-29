Technavio market research analysts forecast the global edge data center market to grow at a CAGR of over 19% during the period 2018-2022, according to their latest report.

This market research report segments the global edge data center market into the following components, including IT infrastructure, general construction, power management systems, cooling systems, security solutions, racks, and DCIM and key regions, including the Americas, APAC, and EMEA.

In this report, Technavio analysts highlight the increase in the use of mobile data as a key factor contributing to the growth of the global edge data center market:

Increase in use of mobile data

The rising popularity of smartphones and other mobile devices has increased the usage of mobile data and has led to the growth of mobile Internet traffic. In mobile devices, with the help of the Internet, many applications for short messaging, interactive applications, listening to audio, streaming of high-definition videos, and web browsing can be accessed. These applications have different bandwidth requirements and traffic characteristics. Additionally, mobile devices and applications are continuously evolving.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for data center, "Using the internet, many mobile devices run different types of applications and services in the background, which are not visible to end-users. Therefore, it becomes difficult for users to manage and monitor the data stream, resulting in the increased use of mobile data. Developing countries such as India do not have enough bandwidth to handle this growing data demand."

Global edge data center market segmentation

The Americas was the leading region for the global edge data center market in 2017, accounting for a market share of nearly 63%. The market share of the Americas is expected to decline during the forecast period because of the low contribution to this market by South American countries. In North American countries, such as the US and Canada, the market is experiencing positive growth. High technology implementation and better network infrastructure are contributing towards the market growth in North America. Major players in this market are from this region which proves to be another factor for its growth. By 2022, APAC is expected to witness the highest growth rate.

