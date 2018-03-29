Common sense appears to have prevailed in South Africa, with the Gauteng North High Court ruling against coal's attempt to block the signing of 27 renewable energy PPAs.According to various sources, the Gauteng North High Court in Pretoria has ruled against an urgent court interdict, brought by the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (NUMSA) and Transform RSA NPC earlier this month, in a last ditch attempt to prevent Eskom from signing 27 outstanding renewable energy power purchase agreements (PPAs). On March 9, South Africa's Energy Minister, Jeff Radebe announced that all 27 power ...

